“He used the private jet for a 14-minute flight.” Drake overwhelmed by controversy replies: “They are the handlers”

A private jet for a journey of just 14 minutes. Drake he ended up in the eye of the storm for an alleged flight that lasted so little. In a period in which theclimate emergency makes itself felt in all its drama, the people of the web did not really like this way of acting of the rapper. He, however, defended himself.

In recent days, the Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks the flights of celebrities, had reported that Drake’s plane had gone from Toronto to Hamilton, for a duration of only 14 minutes. According to the report, the flight would have used 1,522 liters of fuel and would have been responsible for four tons of CO2 emissions.

The rapper has come under heavy criticism for the alleged trip, with many people on social media expressing outrage at the environmental impact. But Drake, commenting on a post on the controversy shared by Real Toronto News he replied: “It is simply the handlers who, when needed, move the jet from one airport to another, to ‘park it’. Nobody took that flight“.

Drake is not the only VIP who has recently faced criticism of this kind. Among the last ones too Kylie Jenner she came under accusation for having used the private jet to cover a modest distance.