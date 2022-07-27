“He used his jet to fly just 14 minutes.” The rapper thus responds to the controversy

Drake in the storm for the flights in private jet that last few minutes. The Canadian rapper is not the only one, among the most famous celebrities in the world, to be accused of having an exaggerated impact on the environment and on the climatebut he is the first to respond directly to the controversy.

Jova Beach party, the attack of the animal rights activists. Letter to the government: “It’s a mess”

Private jets and a few minutes of flight, controversy over Drake and other VIPs

The 35-year-old rapper, with dual Canadian and US nationality, has been the owner of a Boeing 767-200 since 2019, purchased for around 216 million euros. To transform the plane, a freighter in service for 23 years, into the Air Drake private jet, the rapper then spent almost 100 million euros. By the way, Drake never makes any secret of the love he feels for his private jet. However, since the CelebJets Twitter account was opened, however, Drake and other world-famous celebrities have ended up in the storm. All their flights are tracked and users on Twitter can find out how long the journeys take and what are the places of departure and destination.

The impact on the climate of supervips

This is how users discovered that, in addition to Drake, many other VIPs use their private jets to travel distances that could be covered by other means of transport, much more sustainable, in a slightly longer period of time. Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweater, Steven Spielberg, Kylie Jenner and Mark Wahlberg also ended up in the controversy. Just to name the most famous globally. What is attributed to the VIPs who use private jets (a widespread phenomenon especially in the United States) is the use of aircraft, which have a significant carbon footprint due to their CO2 emissions, for very short trips. With a handful of aircraft passengers at most, the individual carbon footprint skyrockets to highly unsustainable values. Especially in the midst of a climate emergency destined to get worse.

Drake’s Jet Landed in Hamilton, Ontario, CA. Apx. flt. time 14 Mins. pic.twitter.com/DeN1Wxh2MD – Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022

Drake, the controversy for the very short flights with the private jet

The flights of Drake’s private jet have been tracked and users have not taken much of the findings. In early July, the Air Drake landed in Hamilton, Canada, just 14 minutes after taking off. Less than two weeks later, on July 12, the rapper’s private jet had moved from Hamilton to Toronto: about an 18-minute flight. “Guys like Drake are part of the problem, they fly for just 15 minutes and contribute to the worsening of the climate crisis. But take the train or, if you really can’t give up the private vehicle, one of your sports cars “- some of the user comments, reported by Metro.co.uk -” Damn, a single Boeing 767 for just 14 minutes of travel “.

Drake’s replica

Many comments, by the way, appeared right under Drake’s posts. Which at that point he wanted to clarify the situation. “I wasn’t the one traveling on the plane. For those who are so interested in logistics: no one took that flight “- explained the rapper -” They are simply the handlers who, when needed, move the jet from one airport to another, to ‘park it’ “.





Last updated: Wednesday 27 July 2022, 4:08 pm







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED