Guess which brand is the most desired again according to Lyst

Gucci. It couldn’t be another. The Italian fashion house belonging to the conglomerate of luxury brands Kering and currently creatively directed by Alessandro Michele has once again led the ranking quarterly of the most popular / desired brands of 2022, and we do not say it, but Lyst.

The data collected by lyst show that Gucci searches skyrocketed by no less than 286% during 48 hours after the launch of the collection with Adidas in June, to the announcement of the collaboration with the British singer Harry Styles in the Ha Ha Ha collection and to Show «Cosmogonie» resort 2023 held in Puglia. All of these developments drove online brand engagement.

as we tell you, the luxury brand once again occupies the first place in the ranking after being placed for the last nine months behind his group mate Balenciaga.

Balenciaga this time, despite having deployed all its heavy artillery by parading celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman in his parade Haute Couturewill have to settle for second place, which is not bad either.

This one is followed Prada, Valentine (rising from fifth to fourth place), Louis Vuitton, Dior, Miu Miu (going from tenth to seventh place), Fendi, Diesel (which for the first time enters the top 10) Y Burberry. Others, like Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Off-Whitethey have dropped sharply to the bottom of the top 20.

lyst has already done its analysis on which brands are the most “hot” of the last quarter. Now it’s your turn, with which of all do you stay?