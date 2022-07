Google ranking in Uruguay: these are the most watched movies of the moment

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Google, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Google offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Google Uruguay:

1. Sonic 2: The Movie

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he has the makings of a true hero, but Robotnik returns with a new partner Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations, but Sonic is not alone, Tails will help him.

two. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

3. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

Four. Dog. a wild ride

An Army Ranger and his dog embark on a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway to attend a friend’s funeral.

5. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

6. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

7. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

8. Uncharted

A descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake discovers the location of the legendary city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and the ambitious journalist Elena Fischer, Nathan Drake will work to discover its secrets, while surviving on an island full of pirates, mercenaries and a mysterious enemy, they will embark on an unprecedented search to reach the treasure before than his pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed homonymous video game.

9. Morbius

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Doctor Morbius makes a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success is soon revealed to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

10. The Weight of Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

Google in the age of streaming

google play is a digital distribution platform for mobile applications that uses the Android operating system; Likewise, it is an online store operated by the Google company that allows its users to download applications from games, music, books, magazines, movies and more.

Among the services offered by the internet giant is the application google tv (for the United States, Spain and Mexico) and Play Movies (in Latin American countries), through which users can watch movies and series purchased through Google Play.

It should be noted that films can be bought or rented, while in the case of series, seasons or episodes are not available for rent. The content can also be downloaded so that the subscriber can view it later without the need for internet access.

Play Movies is located available in more than 60 countries, while Google TV is only available on 15; In addition, the service to watch series is only available in the United States, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It was in August 2008 when Google launched its Android Market for paid applications in the United States and the United Kingdom; four years later, in 2012, the company relaunched the service and changed it to the name Google Play, which at that time it had a base of 450 thousand applications.

Subsequently, Google Play has undergone various changes such as adding PayPal payment, adding the Google Play Games section, prohibiting cryptocurrency mining applications, and placing more emphasis on the evaluation of children’s content with the “Teacher Approved” section. .

According to 2018 figures, Google had on its record 2.5 billion active Android devices and 2 billion monthly users on Google Play, which ultimately accumulated 115 billion downloads in the store in those 12 months.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about streaming

More about Google Play