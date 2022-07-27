From Renato Brunetta to Russel Crowe: body shaming is (also) male. Photo and video

The criticisms on the physical aspect also concern men, who however talk about it less than women. Among the targets of the insults there are also unsuspected ones like Leonardo DiCaprio and Vin Diesel. But there are those who rebel

It doesn’t just happen to women anymore. But little is said about male body shaming. Insecurities concerning physical appearance are considered unmasculine, showing one’s vulnerability is perceived as a sign of weakness. A question of culture and mentality, difficult to erode. Still, someone had the courage to denounce. Like Renato Brunetta, Val Kilmer, Jason Momoa – photo | video

BRUNETTA AND RUSSELL CROWE – An unlikely couple, united by the ruthless criticism of recent days reserved for their physical appearance. The Minister of Public Administration, who has just left Forza Italia, admitted on TV that he was injured by certain remarks from former party comrades and Silvio Berlusconi’s partner, Marta Fascina. «It is a life that I have been raped for my height, baseness. They tell me cap or dwarf… I have suffered over this and I continue to suffer, it has not passed to me but I have broad shoulders », he admitted. At the same time, on social media, the usual malevolent ones were unleashed on some photos posted by the actor Russell Crowe, on vacation in Rome. The actor, famous for playing the gladiator Massimo Decimo Meridio, was horribly mocked for his softer appearance than when he made the famous film (in 2000). «It seems that Marcus Aurelius ate you», «You are fat» and so on. Many fans defended him, he did not intervene.

THERE ARE THOSE WHO REBEL – «Impossible to win in this crazy city (read Hollywood, editor’s note). For many years I have been too fat and now, according to the gossip, I would be too thin! Tom Sawyer & Huckeberry Finn. He was later diagnosed with throat cancer, but even that didn’t stop the keyboard cowards from raging on his physical appearance. The best rematch? In addition to beating the tumor, being back as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick. Model and actor Jason Momoa was targeted in 2019 while on vacation in Venice. They had defined his physique as “dad bod”, a dad body, that is, ordinary, with no celebrity sculpted muscles. However, it seems that the criticisms have not hurt him: “It’s okay, I’m not offended,” he told the site Tmz. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, had responded piqued to a piece of the New Yorker titled “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck”, in which he compared him to Homer Simpson and mocked himself for his bulging belly. The former Batman had tweeted: “I’m fine. It’s just very thick skin, reinforced with flashy tattoos. ‘

AND WHO SUFFERS – Few are saved from digital arrows. Leonardo DiCaprio is targeted every summer for his belly. Even Vin Diesel, known for his muscular physique, was criticized for not having the turtle, in a photo on the beach. Jonah Hill, recently lost weight, but said he has been a lifelong target for trolls. Richard Madden is also a target of cruelty (Game of thrones And Bodyguard), Wentworth Miller (Prison break), who had gained weight from depression and David Harbor (Stranger Things), rejected for one part because “too fat”.

Deborah Ameri