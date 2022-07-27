Fortnite: Unpeely’s secret greeting is discovered if you use this outfit in the game | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Most of the NPCs in Fortnite they have interesting reactions when players approach them dressed in their outfits. Unpeely was recently added to the Battle Royale as part of the No Sweat Summer event, and that brought a new animation for those wearing a variation of the Peely outfit and interacting with their respective NPC.

Unpeely can be found on the beach outside Sanctuarywhere most of the beach and summer-themed festivities have been held in the style Fortnite. Youtuber EveryDay FN decided to land there and talk to Unpeely wearing the Frozen Peely outfit.

The surprise is that the NPC responded with the phrase: “Unpeely initiates Nana Nana’s secret handshake”.

Obviously, this kind of wink is reserved for banana skins because when the player returned at the end of the video as Jonesy, there was no handshake.

FORTNITE | Unpeely Help

Unpeely can be hired to follow players around and help them attack enemies. It also conveniently sells bananas, which can be used for health.

The third option it offers is to buy mini shields. Overall, Unpeely is a solid NPC to help players win matches, especially if they hire him.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

