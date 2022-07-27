Fortnite Chapter 3: they discover two emoticons that are “pay-to-win” | hack | trick | guide | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

the community of Fortnite returns to the attack to discover that Epic Games let two emotes pass that are considered “pay-to-win”, that is, elements for which you pay and help you win in games. A popular youtuber was responsible for spreading the word about this slip of the developers and that, in a short time, Epic Games will resolve it with a patch.

GKI is a content generator specialized in the technical failures of Fortnite. It was in his most recent post that he shows off two different emotes that players can use to gain an advantage over enemies. These are “Imperial March” from the current Battle Pass and Sing Along, a free emote that came to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5.

The youtuber demonstrated that both emoticons can be used to hide the player inside other objects, which can be a game changer. GKI visited Mighty Monument to do the test and was able to hide his character inside the statue. It is possible to replicate the same failure on other structures.

Considering that these two emotes of Fortnite they give an unfair advantage over enemies, using them for these purposes is a banable offense. While it is Epic’s fault that emotes can be used for this, players should note that they are not allowed to exploit any glitches.

Epic Games can ban players for 24 hours up to a few weeks. If the violation is repeated despite the suspensions, the developer will choose to cancel the account so that you never play Fortnite again.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.