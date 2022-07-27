Fortnite Chapter 3: Is the high-performance shotgun worth it? Here we give the answer | EpicGames | hack | trick | walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The v21.30 update of Fortnite Chapter 3 has made players able to enjoy the High Power Shotgun (Prime) for more than a week. The community has mixed opinions about its performance and in this article we will see if it is worth having it equipped in critical moments.

high powered shotgun parts Fortnite makes the first shot do the most damage to opponents, while the remaining three shots won’t be as powerful but will deal constant damage. The high-powered shotgun can be found on the ground, in chests, in supply drops, in Reality shoots, fishing and in sharks.

With all this data, is it worth it in the combats of Fortnite? The answer depends on each player’s combat style and preference. The Prime Shotgun is a good candidate if your goal is to deal maximum damage with each shot. Hypothetically, a player can reload and get a full clip after each shot to get the 1.5x bonus damage. This will give them an advantage in combat.

FORTNITE | High Power Shotgun Tests

However, given how fast combat can get, this is not a viable option in most scenarios. In comparison with two-shot Y Autowhich have eight shots per mag, Prime users will run out of shots in a head-to-head matchup.

Beginners won’t have a chance, but veterans can get out of trouble by swapping weapons mid-combat. The only redeeming factor for this weapon is the low reload time of 4.5 seconds, which is the same across all rarities.

FORTNITE | Shotgun Stats

Fortnite Shotgun Comparison Chart

In theory, a player with a common Prime shotgun will be able to outgun opponents who might have any of the other three shotguns at common rarity. That is, it will only be viable in the early stages of the game.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.