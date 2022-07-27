Former WWE talents believe they would still be in the company if Triple H had been in charge

WWE is in the process of transition. The departure of Vince McMahon has caused a series of changes that have led to Stephanie and Triple H to occupy key positions in the company’s structure.

Since the news of McMahon’s retirement became known, a wave of optimism with epicenter in WWE spread among the talent worldwide. Internally, many superstars believe that with Vince gone, the company’s priorities will change, and with them, creative treatment of talent.

However, they are not the only ones, since from abroad the news has also been received with expectation. In this sense, Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has been able to contact former WWE talents who left the company for various reasons. Of course, Sapp has not revealed his names, although thanks to his comments we can get an idea of ​​the sensations that recent events in WWE have left behind.

First, the journalist contacted former workers who left the company in 2016. One of them stated that at the time of his departure it seemed that Triple H had a lot of influence in hiring and firing, as well as in the creative section at all levelsbut obviously not as much as now.

However, these former talents believe that even if Hunter had been in charge as he is now, it would not have changed the fact that they left the company. Still, they believe that a different set of creative circumstances could have led to them capturing WWE’s interest at the time.

Secondly, a lot of former NXT talent released by the company believe that if Triple H had had his current role within the company, they would not have been fired. However, a couple of them were realistic that they weren’t being used, or weren’t progressing fast enough before the company terminated their services.

In this sense, one of them went so far as to say that “At some point someone had to be fired, so it wouldn’t be realistic to say I couldn’t or it wouldn’t be me just because the person who hired me had more power.”. Another noted that he didn’t think they had been protected in any way, as they were pretty far apart anyway and hadn’t been used on TV for months.

On the other hand, a former NXT talent who had options within WWE before signing for another company pointed out that they had incredible loyalty to Triple Hand if he had been the person who would control his creative future “things could have been very different”.

That talent, and another that ended up in AEW indicated that they did not trust that they could receive a good creative treatment on the main WWE roster. One of them noted: “I’m glad I went to AEW, but if I had been on a Smackdown or Raw run by Triple H, I probably would have re-signed with WWE before my deal was up.”

Lastly, another top-tier free agent who has several options revealed to Fightful Select that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s new position in WWE greatly increases the possibility that, at some point, they will return to the company.

Finally, the outlet points out that other free agents have stated that they are hopeful that their previous relationships with Triple H can lead them to have, at least conversations, although they do not expect this to happen imminently.

