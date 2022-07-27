For a safe social service, medical students call for a peaceful march in CDMX

Various associations of medical students, among them, “Social Service Interns of the CDMX”, “Mexican Assembly of Medical Interns of Social Service”, “Mexican Association of Physicians in Training” and the “Collective of Médixs in Training” convened a peaceful march of Monument of the Revolution to the Capital Zocalo.

The Medicine students They announced through a statement that they will leave tomorrow, July 27, at 12 noon from the Monument to the Revolution to the capital’s Zócalo to carry out the “Peaceful March for a Secure Social Service.”

Read also: Homicide throughout the six-year terms; with Calderón it rebounded, a roller coaster with Peña and with AMLO, a plateau

They detail that they will do so to demand that government authorities as well as universities protect the right to life for medical students, in addition to taking measures to have social Security and do decent work.

They emphasize that in the march they will also hold a commemoration for their companions deprived of life when performing their social service. They will also demand that the authorities arrest those responsible and repair the damage to those affected.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

ap/rmlgv