First reference to Ghost Rider in the MCU in a new making of the She-Hulk series

Marvel Studios has shared a new trailer for the series she hulk court making of full of unpublished scenes and interviews with its protagonists that you can see on these lines, a new style preview featurette to which Marvel has accustomed us that hides much more than it seems. And it is that beyond the new material of She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk (title of the series for Spain), we can see a first reference to one of the most anticipated Marvel characters that fans want to see in the UCM: Ghost Rider.

First nod to Johnny Blaze at Marvel Studios

Thus, and in one of the last scenes of this new trailer for She-Hulk -specifically at minute 1:50-, we can see a johnny blaze posterthe original Ghost Rider from the comics, a character that could arrive very soon at UCM if we take into account the latest rumors and the actor’s predisposition Ryan Gosling to play that character at Marvel Studios. Will we soon see the ghost rider in the MCU? Everything seems to indicate that this will be the case.

Let us remember that the last incarnation of Ghost Rider in the cinema was carried out by Nicolas Cage; so much so that Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance It is already a decade old, an adaptation that did not enjoy a good reception by critics and the public. On the other hand, Ghost Rider has also had a leading role on the small screen with his appearance in Agents of SHIELD of ABCthis time, played by the actor gabriel moon What Robert Reyesanother version of the fire skull antihero.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait for the next August 17, 2022 with the premiere of She-Hulk on Disney+ to see if there are any more references to Johnny Blaze or it is nothing more than a wink for its presentation in the future. Who we will surely see will be the Daredevil of charlie cox after his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Source | Marvel Studios