Find the 2 hidden words in 5 seconds – Teach me about Science

Go beyond your limits and find the two hidden words in the following image and surpass the time of the other participants.

The matter of riddle today is to have fun and have a good time, as well as enter a healthy competition where 8 out of 10 netizens failed to find the hidden words in the illustration.

This challenge developed by the team at cool guru It will put your power of observation to the limit, because you must not only search for one word but two before the established time, which is 5 seconds.

Maximum concentration is required if you want to achieve positive results, you must quickly observe the rows and columns of the following spreadsheet. Seek to impose your own brand among users and exercise your mind.

Can you find the two hidden words before the time runs out?

Go to a comfortable place, away from distractions, set your timer and start the visual puzzle, which is trending on big social networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FIND THE TWO DIFFERENT WORDS WITHIN 5 SECONDS

What did you think of this challenge?

We know that you did not have great difficulties because you are an incredible player, if you think you know the correct answer, continue reading later you will find out.

If you wish, you can access the following clue that will help you find the first hidden word:

Quick search in the seventh column

If you think you can find the hidden words with the clue then go back to the previous image and try again, otherwise continue. The following illustration marks the two different words on the spreadsheet.

SOLUTION TO THE VISUAL PUZZLE

The different words were two, the first word is “AFTER” and is located in row number 12 of the first column, as well as the second different word which is “TRIS” it is in row number 12 but in the last column.