Fashion brands, celebrities and food

Kate Moss inaugurated her tenure as the creative director of Diet Coke – who had already collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld and Jean Paul Gaultier in the 1990s -, Kendall Jenner launched the tequila brand 818, matriarch Kris Jenner appears in the giant’s social spots of Walmart supermarkets, rapper Kid Cudi will hold a virtual concert for the Camp McDonald’s project later this month. As profitable as show business can be for supermodels, award-winning actors and singers at the top of the world rankings, there is no sector that can beat the food empire and so on celebrities. and luxury brands now more than ever direct their expansionist aims towards food & beverage, trying to grab high share percentages in alcoholic or food products companies, opening restaurants, collaborating with multinationals, sharing their recipes with fans. Yet it doesn’t seem like Beyoncé and Kate Moss need to associate their name with a vegan diet or a can of Coke to stay calm on their pedestal. So why does this happen?

The phenomenon of celebrity endorsement, or the marketing strategy that involves the involvement of celebrities as testimonials, is not a new thing in the food sector and Pepsi more than others has rode the wave giving life to some of the most iconic commercials ever. : from Michael Jackson, with his jingle Pepsi generation adapted to the notes of Billie Jean for the 1984 commercial, to the trio of wonders formed by Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Pink dressed as gladiators in the 2004 adv, passing through the commercials for the Super Bowl 2012 with One Direction, Nicki Minaj, Elton John. The first campaign of the brand to have caused a sensation, however, is another. We are in 1992, in the height of the supermodel era, when Cindy Crawford gets out of a bright red Lamborghini in the parking lot of a gas station in the most remote place in America, inserts the coins in the machine and tastes a can of Pepsi just uncorked, simple and irresistible in his denim shorts and white tank top: it is an instant success, so much so that over the years the ad will see two remakes.

The model-food association teases the creative minds of fashion, fascinated by the contrast between extreme glamor and true mediocrity: from the collections presented on the catwalk inspired by the food universe or in collaboration with renowned chains – such as Moschino by Jeremy Scott with McDondal’s in 2014 – to editorials in magazines in the 2000s that saw models in luxurious evening dresses with their fingers dipped in tubs of fries. Photographer Terry Richards loved this trend, so much so that he shoots for Vogue and campaigns for Sisley decided to make it the subject of the series Larger Than Life Portraits revealed at Art Basel 2015, which immortalized the Burger King mascot alongside icons and influencer American. But now it is no longer just ironic or breaking testimonials and services: celebrities and luxury brands want to enter the market as an active part food & beverage, which presents itself as an inexhaustible source of profit and above all as an accessible piece to – almost – everyone in the intricate puzzle of branding strategies. Bella Hadid is co-founder of soft drink company Kin Euphorics, Kate Hudson owns the gluten-free vodka brand King St. Vodka, Drake started Virginia Black Whiskey, Madonna invested in Vita Coco coconut water brand , Demi Moore at Happy Family organic baby food company.

In view of Coachella 2019, Beyoncé, fresh from a twin birth, got back into shape in 22 days thanks to the miraculous vegan diet created by her personal trainer Marco Borges and, given the benefits, she decided together with her husband Jay-Z to invest in the “22 Days Nutrition Meal Plan” project. Then there are those who focus on a more DIY approach that makes a lot of “girl next door”: the actress of Gossip Girl Blake Lively is known for her passion for cooking so much so that it is not uncommon to see her busy baking a cake during an interview; in 2020 the singer Selena Gomez was instead the protagonist of Selena + Chefan HBO Max culinary program with a light and carefree tone.

When it was still an exception to the rule, it was Robert De Niro who started the restaurant-mania. Since the late 1980s, the actor had been trying to persuade Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa to open a restaurant in New York; after years of trying, the first Nobu opened in Tribeca in 1994 and, since then, the place has grown into a chain capable of attracting the international jet-set. In Milan, Nobu was born in collaboration with none other than Giorgio Armani, already a pioneer in bringing the world of food closer to fashion: in 1994 he opened the Fashion Café, the historic crossroads of supermodel from Naomi Campbell to Linda Evangelista. Gucci, for its part, is betting everything on the starred chef Massimo Bottura, whose dishes are at the center of the Gucci Osteria menu. In 2015, Prada instead involved director Wes Anderson in the design of the 1950s-style spaces of the Bar Luce, where he also sells the sweets of the group’s patisserie brand, Marchesi 1824, creating a further connection. For Fall Winter 2021, the brand has gone one step further with the campaign Feels Like Prada which re-proposed the graphic patterns of the collection on paper napkins and bread bags to be found around New York, Milan, Paris, Tokyo. A simple strategy destined to go viral: during the days of the initiative, Instagram was populated by baguettes wrapped in the brand’s fantasies and cocktails resting on Prada coasters, because perhaps not everyone can afford a Saffiano leather bag but anyone can go to their bakery or a trusted bar to grab a piece of the dream. In a more selective and aesthetically appealing key, it is a bit the same logic behind the bottles of Coca-Cola branded by fashion brands: to make one’s imagination accessible.

Of course, the game works for both sides. According to an investigation by New York Times, the so-called “era of celebrity happy meal” represents an unmissable opportunity for brands in the food industry to attract the new generations and increase exponentially – without the need for carefully studied strategies –each on social media. An avid consumer of Dunkin ‘coffee, in September 2020 the singer Charli D’Amelio was enlisted by the famous coffee and donut company: “il Charli” was born, a cold coffee with whole milk and caramel, a product that already existed, simply rebranded . Minimum expense, maximum yield: social networks are on fire and everyone wants Charli. The same collective craze takes over when McDonald’s starts selling menus in partnership with Travis Scott or BTS.

For fashion brands, the food industry is a simple and effective way to create awareness around the brand, a low-cost access point – for both parties – to their own narrative, a way to find new followers and transform existing potential customers into consumers. For the food industry, associating with world-famous brands and names is a way to go viral without much effort. For celebrities, entering the food sector – the only one truly capable of penetrating the everyday life of the mass in a capillary and lasting way, accompanying it in the phases of life – is the way, sometimes obvious and sometimes more subtle, to appear closer to the fans. and consolidate the cult of one’s personality. Whether it is a more or less structured approach, the meaning is always the same: to share the respective audiences to reach as many people as possible, attract new customers and sell a piece of the dream.

