‘Escape Plan’ Unites Stallone and Schwarzenegger in the Most Secure Prison Ever Built

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night.

Luckily for everyone, there is always something to watch to pass the time, either on digital platforms or on regular television. Lovers of action, thriller and mystery movies are in luck, because tonight Neox brings together two heavyweights, never better said, of the genre: Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Both join forces in escape plan (2013), which the Atresmedia youth channel broadcasts from 10:00 p.m.

‘Escape Plan’ (2013). Third Parties/Other Sources

In this story, we meet security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone), who likes to test unconventional theories in prison design by engineering daring breakouts from some of the world’s best-guarded prisons. After eight years and an unbreakable record of success, he accepts one last job: escape from a secret prison that houses some of the most dangerous criminals on the planet.



Video





Escape Plan trailer





Posing as a terrorist on the run, Ray is ‘kidnapped’ and taken by helicopter to this mysterious fortress – a high-tech prison in an undisclosed location. When he witnesses the brutal murder of an inmate at the hands of a sadistic guard named Drake (Vinnie Jones), and the sheriff, Willard Hobbes (Jim Caviezel), refuses to take action, attempting to abort their mission by using a preset evacuation code to emergencies. But he soon discovers that the code means nothing to the bailiff and that, for the first time in his life, he is truly trapped.

‘Escape Plan’ (2013). Third Parties/Other Sources

With no choice but to continue his assignment, Ray enlists the help of another inmate, Emil Rottmayer (Schwarzenegger), to come up with an escape plan. However, he will find that his hitherto infallible formula is not successful, and the prison holds surprises beyond Ray’s imagination, making the escape seem like an impossible mission.

A film where they prove to be in top form as action heroes

Mikael Håfström signs this film with a script that has interesting twists that, despite being predictable, are always appreciated. The effects are quite good, the editing is sober, the settings are quite good and the music accompanies each moment very well. A film where both protagonists manage to keep their cool in a simple story with a seemingly impossible escape. A story where they prove to be more or less in top shape, despite the passing of the years, which will delight fans of the genre, who will have the opportunity to enjoy the two titans of genre cinema sharing scenes, distributing bullets and filling the screen with the best of themselves: being them.