Emma Thompson: The True Story Behind Love Really’s Saddest Scene And How Kate Winslet Almost Stopped Her From Remarrying

The most heartbreaking scene Really love, one of the most popular romantic Christmas movies of recent years from director Richard Curtis, has as its exclusive protagonist the great Emma Thompson. In the film, the actress plays Karen, a woman who lives for her family and who would never have imagined an infidelity on the part of her husband Harry (the unforgettable Alan Rickman).

She discovers her betrayal after finding a beautiful necklace in her bag that she logically thinks is for her. However, in the middle of Christmas, when she opens her presents, she finds something very different: Joni Mitchell’s CD, “Both Sides, Now”. At that moment, she understands that it will be another woman who will receive the necklace and, in order not to alter the family dynamics in front of her children, she excuses herself and goes to her room, where she breaks down in tears while the memorable Canadian artist song.

One of the unforgettable scenes of Really love – Source: YouTube

In the filmography of the British performer we are going to find numerous exponents of her enormous talent, even in more solid films than Curtis’s, from Howard’s End which earned him the Oscar until the brand new Good luck, Big Leo, which arrives on Thursday, August 4 in our theaters and which gave Thompson the opportunity to explore an uncomfortable role that put her in the face of prejudice with her own body (“It was the most difficult role of my career,” she revealed). Yes, we can find many examples of its versatility, but we are not going to find a sequence as personal as the one Really love portrays. After all, she is based on her own life, more precisely on her marriage with actor and director Kenneth Branagh.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in a scene from Good Luck, Big Leo, premiere Thursday the 4th

“That scene in which my character is on the edge of the bed crying is very recognizable to me, I think we all went through something similar to that situation,” explained the actress and then alluded to her experience. “Ken broke my heart in a very ugly way, so I knew what it felt like to find a necklace that wasn’t meant for me. That didn’t exactly happen to me, but I went through something similar.”

The British actress suffered a disappointment that she transferred to the big screen File, Archive

Exactly ten years ago Thompson declared to the publication The Sunday Times: “I forgave both Kenneth and Helena. I had so much practice crying that then it was time to go out and be happy and gather up the pieces of my heart and put them in a drawer. A lot of water has already passed under the bridge, you can’t keep the grudge, it doesn’t make sense and I have no energy for it. Helena and I have already made peace and I think that she is an extraordinary woman”.

To fully understand the reason for his sayings, we have to go back to 1987 when Thompson met Branagh on the set of fortunesofwar, BBC series which adapted the Olivia Manning novels. The instant crush made them soon engaged and married in 1989, as well as becoming a more than attractive creative duo, with Thompson working on her husband’s films. such as Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing and the neo-noir feature film, Dead Again.

Kenneth Branagh was unfaithful to Emma Thompson with Helena Bonham Carter, with whom he had a relationship until 1999 AFP

In 1994, the golden couple British surprised with the news that they were having a bad time, and a year later they announced that they were going to divorce citing “the busy schedules” that both had as a reason. Nevertheless, Although they always tried to keep a low profile and separate their professional life from their private life, the scandal did not take long to arise shortly after.

The versions that Branagh had been unfaithful to his wife in 1993 with the actress Helena Bonham Carter during the shooting of his film, Frankenstein, They began to resound loudly. Let us remember that Thompson not only knew Helena in depth but had also worked with her on Howard’s End by James Ivory. While Branagh’s infidelity drew inescapable media attention, it was not until many years later that Thompson made reference to it. Back then, She was going through a very hard process behind closed doors, which worsened when her ex-husband began to show himself publicly with Bonham Carter and dismiss her suffering.

After his marriage dissolved, Thompson secluded himself in the house where he lived with Branagh and went through the darkest period of his life. “I was in a very difficult moment. I don’t think I was healthy and I should have sought professional help, the divorce, all of that, was very painful. I had to make a great effort to get rid of the critical voices in my head, but sanity and feelings saved me”, years later he told Guardian. According to the words of the actress, she avoided falling into a severe depression by focusing on her work and on a dream that she had pending: to adapt the famous novel by Jane Austen.

Greg Wise on the set of Sense and Sensibility

“I would get out of bed and drag myself to the room, put myself in front of the computer and I felt good there. sanity and feelings he rescued me, he prevented me from choosing a very unpleasant path for my life”, recalled the actress, who won her second Oscar – in that case as a screenwriter – for her brilliant translation of Austen’s work directed by Ang Lee, co-starring with Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, and Greg Wise. That actor, who perfectly played John Willoughby, would become the great love of his life.

Emma Thompson and her husband, Greg Wise The Grosby Group

When he recalled the creative process of sanity and feelings, Thompson reflected again on the key role that film had in his life. “My job saved me, but so did Greg. He put the pieces together and put them in place.” expressed the actress, who thought she was not ready to fall in love again until she met the actor and producer.

The relationship between the two was destined to happen, or so a woman who read the letters told Wise. “Before accepting the role, I visited a friend who was semi-psychic and she told me that I was going to meet my future wife on the set. I didn’t think she was going to be Emma because she was still married and she was older [Emma tiene 63, Greg, 56]I thought it was going to be Kate, I even took her to the Glastonbury festival and she got bored and then I realized it wasn’t going to work.” Wise recounted in Loose Women. When the actor finally met Emma, ​​he knew who his friend was talking about.

The couple married in July 2003 after eight years together. Before getting married, they were parents to Gaia in 1999 and wanted another child, although Emma struggled to get pregnant. “It was hard to be told that she was not going to be able to have more children,” said the actress, who later adopted Tindyebwa Agaba, a native of Rwanda.

“What he has achieved is incredible. She has adapted fantastically even though she didn’t know much English. She had horrible experiences and finally managed to come to the UK, after tremendous suffering. He is a lovely boy, ”said Thompson about his son, whom he adopted with Wise when the young man was 16 years old. The teenager attended one of the Christmas parties organized by the Refugee Council of which Thompson was a part.

“Tindy”, as she would later call him, had come to the UK to escape the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994, in which he lost his entire family and during which he himself was kidnapped.

“I spent some time sleeping rough in Trafalgar Square after I fell through the immigration net,” the young man recounted about that difficult moment. Soon, he would meet Thompson, Wise and who would be his sister, Gaia. “Our family is based on connection, not blood ties,” Emma told TheGuardian. “When I met Tindyebwa I couldn’t have any more children, and that was hard, but if I had, I would have also missed out on this extra act of motherhood that I had with Tindy.” he remarked, again emphasizing fate.

In this way, life gave him another chance and the bond he has with Wise is crossed by mutual support. The actor – who could be seen as Lord Mountbatten in The Crown– was part of acquaintances reality What Strictly Come Dancing, which Emma attended at every gala, and The Great Celebrity Bake Off, where he was crowned champion. In fact, Greg used his wife as a guinea pig: the actress had to try all the desserts that he prepared at home.

“Once I walked into the kitchen at night and found a huge kilt made of pancakes with the structure of a sponge cake, I didn’t understand what it was at first, but the kilt looked good so I ate it,” Emma said with a laugh on the Graham Norton show.