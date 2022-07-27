Elizabeth Gillies: marriage, age, songs and biography

No.It’s not for everyone to debut at Broadway – in comedy 13 – at just 15 years old. Nevertheless, Elizabeth Gillies28, can boast these “first steps” on the perhaps the most famous stage in the world.

Dave and Lorrie’s daughter and George’s older sister, Elizabeth Gillies, due to her very strong passion for acting, left high school in the first year, then studying privately thanks to an online school course. Tenacious, the girl.

To support her in her decision to be an actress since she was a teenager, it was hers younger brotherwhich always has encouraged and helpeddespite his very young age.

In fact, prior to the Broadway debut, when he was only 12 years old the actress had already started to participate in various castingswhich allowed her to enter the world of advertising first.

Elizabeth Gillies career

After acting in several films and TV series, Elizabeth Gillies in 2007 took part in the TV series The Black Donnellys, followed by film films The Cliqueand then from another television drama, Victoriousaired from 2010 to 2013.

Later he worked in the series iCarly, big time Rush, White Collar, The Exes, Sam & Cat, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll And Dynasty, and in movies Animal – The secret of the forest And How I spoil your holidays.

But, throughout her career, she has also been a successful voice actress, especially for films and TV series related to Winx Clubas well as for the film Catwoman: Hunted (2022) where he lent his voice to the famous and sensual cat-woman.

The actress in Victorious

The real notoriety for Elizabeth Gillies came in 2010, when she became the co-star of the series Victorious – in which he also debuted as a singer with the song Give It Up – where he plays Jade West. The fiction revolves around a group of teenagers in a performing arts high school in Hollywood.

Below, the song Give it up

Her character, however, is very different from her: Jade is wary, distant and cold, has no self-esteem and is constantly obsessed with someone hurting her. “It’s wonderful to be her,” he said of her character. “I love playing it. She has many human qualities, she is not just “sociopathic”. She is sweet with her boyfriend. I like to play a character who has this depth ».

But he finds love in Beck Oliver, who is considered the cutest boy in his school. Jade is very much in love with him, who also represents the only person she truly trusts.

With her in the series, also the super star Ariana Grande – later become her best friend – who sings with her.

Elizabeth Gillies in Dynasty

After breaking through with Victoriousthe actress also starred in the reboot of Dynasty, the homonymous series from the 1980s. Here he interprets Fallon Carringtondaughter of Blake and Alexis, an ambitious and spoiled girl who he always tries to get his father’s approvaluntil he understands that, to be happy, he must create his own identity.

The character of Fallon Carrington is very similar to that of Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) of the series Gossip Girlfiction with which Dynasty shares producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Sagave.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

“There are some parallels among the characters, certainly », admitted the actress. “But don’t compare me to Leighton Meesterbecause I would disappoint your expectations. Blair is a legend! Fallon immediately behaves like a grown woman “, she specified,” while Blair has matured over the years. I think this is the biggest difference between us ».

Elizabeth Gillies’ private life Very jealous of her privacy, for years nothing was known about the love life of Elizabeth Gillies. Something changed, however, in 2016, when the actress struck up a relationship with Michael Corcoran, American record producer, composer and musician. The marriage proposal has arrived six years later the beginning of their relationship.

The couple got married on a New Jersey farm with a few guests there‘8 August 2020. The wedding had been planned long ago, but Covid-19 has put a hand in it. “At first we have decided to postpone it for a year», He told a Vogue. Then, over time, “we realized that a big wedding was something for us it no longer made sense. The virus «has made us see things from another perspective. We wanted to get married in an intimate and safe environment with a group of people we could trust ». Thus, the two cut the guest list and their expectations (and delusions of grandeur). The bride’s dress The actress she wore a very elegant dresshyper-classic, with a lace veil down to the feet. The bride, to avoid as many contacts as possible, she did her makeup and hair, as did the women of her family and all the guests. The marriage paid off: the couple immediately had a daughter, Evelynand a son, Wilfred. Surely the “Dynasty”Favorite of the actress.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED