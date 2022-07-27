Dwayne Johnson disguises himself as Krypto, surprises the fans… and gives a puppy to a little girl in this video!

Ahead of the release of DC League of Superpets, Dwayne Johnson surprised the audience after dressing up as Krypto!

It will be released on September 1st in Italy DC League of Superpetsthe animated film dedicated to Krypto (voiced Dwayne Johnson) e Ace (voiced by Kevin Hart), the two famous dogs of Superman and Batman!

The film has already made its American debut and, during the first day of screening, Dwayne Johnson surprised the spectators by wearing the dress from Krypto and entering the room!

As if that weren’t enough, the actor – in collaboration with bestfrieds.org, a charity for the adoption of pets – has gave a puppy to a little girl present in the hall after calling his family on stage.

Here is the video:

I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this one was special🙏🏾🍿 I dressed up as my #DCSuperPets character, KRYPTO & surprised two audiences at @cinemark. The best part- we found a loving home for my lil ‘guy, Quail🐕🖤#DCSuperPets IN THEATERS ON FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/PUIS88arrY – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2022

In "DC League of Super-Pets", the unlikely best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince an improvised group of pets consisting of Ace the Hound, MP the Puffy Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save. superheroes.

