Dragon Ball and Fortnite: a new leak says what the skins would be

Ttime ago, various leakers confirmed, de unofficial way, that Fortnite and Dragon Ball were about to star in a collaboration through the game. The information, obtained through the code of the previous patch, ended up leaking on Twitter through various accounts. For the most part, almost all of this data was revealed by some of the networks’ most prominent data miners.

Well, quite interesting news has been revealed. The new and latest Fortnite patch has arrived with new data. So, andThese same dataminers would have done their thing again, obtaining all possible information from the internal and hidden code of the video game. Consequently, new leaks have emerged.

Dragon Ball and Fortnite: Hoku, Vegeta and Beerus will arrive as skins

As reported @ShiinaBR, one of the most important leaker accounts with the highest hit rate on the scene, It is confirmed that we will have four new Fortnite skins based on the Dragon Ball universe. Apparently, they would be Goku, Vegeta and Beerus, although the latter is not so sure. This same information would have been verified by @MidaRado, another news channel specializing in news that is also part of the Epic Games partner program.

Be that as it may, due to the various key terms they have encountered during the data mining process, the most likely of all the characters is Beerus. Taking into account that the new movie was released relatively recently, there are those who say – yes, without more basis than pure speculation – that the fourth member to join the cast of Fortnite would be Gohan or, failing him, Piccolo.

After all, both have been two of the most important protagonists of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, So it would make sense for them to join Epic Games’ battle-royale roster in a promotional act.. Either way, we’ll have to wait, because none of these skins have yet officially appeared in the video game.