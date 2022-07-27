Does Ilary Blasi want to become a book influencer?

The power of celebrities to influence readers has been known long before Kendall Jenner was paparazzi while reading I’m another tonight Chelsea Hodson aboard a yacht and Grimes trolling the paparazzi pretending to read The Manifesto of the Communist Party. Lately, however, the impression is that, contrary to all of us, celebrities have been reading book after book, generously sharing their readings. In April there was a lot of shooting on the New York Times“Searching for the Notorious Celebrity Book Stylist”, in which Nick Haramis analyzed how the relationship between books and fashion has changed and also the relationship between books and famous people, who are not satisfied with reading anything but they are keen to flaunt refined literary choices.

A phenomenon that did not seem to involve our country too much, where books are usually endorsed by book-influencers, people who work in the cultural sector or at most the mayor Beppe Sala (we remember his enthusiasm for Ordinary people, read during his vacation in Formentera). In recent weeks, however, a new literary point of reference has emerged on Instagram: fresh from separation from Totti, it seems that Ilary Blasi has launched into reading, and what a reading. Her most recent story posted on her Instagram profile (if you go and see her, she’s still there) shows a book that certainly needs no publicity, namely Sally Rooney’s third novel., Where are you beautiful world (Einaudi). About ten days ago, in Zanzibar, Blasi had published a story in which he was reading The bad ones by Camilla Sosa Villada (Edizioni Sur). Who knows if she has a book stylist, and if so, who is she.