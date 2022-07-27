director explains Keanu Reeves is the perfect Batman

the renowned actor Keanu Reeves He has earned the affection of fans for several years, given his acting quality, but even more so because of his personality and human quality, that is why now that his fans are just one day away from seeing for the first time DC League of Super-Petsthe new animated movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart, in which the Justice League is captured and has to be rescued by a team of superpowered animals led by Krypto the Super-Dog.

This film, which will be released on July 28, will get a bigger theatrical release than the one that Warner Bros. gave Justice League in 2017, which means that if all goes well, Warner has high hopes for a big opening weekend and an expanding franchise, especially since their cast also has big stars playing the roles of the members of the Justice League, even if those characters don’t get a lot of screen time.

Among them is Keanu Reeves, who finally plays a superhero, and is one of the greats, since the star of John Wick and The Matrix will appear as Batman in the movie: “Keanu Reeves’ voice was a perfect match for that”said the writer and director Jared Stern to ScreenRant.

“I think he would have been a great live-action Batman, but he’s wonderful as our animated haunted Batman and, more importantly, for our movie. I think he’s a guy who could really use a pet. And he really had fun.” with that”.

“I’m nervous about directing wonderful, incredible actors that I’ve loved all my life, and I think he was so excited to be Batman. When you work on an animated movie, you become a kid again, and being Batman was so much fun.” .