DC League of Super-Pets: Dwayne Johnson and the exciting surprise made during a screening of the film | Cinema

The animated film DC League of Super-Pets will be available in our rooms from September.

It will be available in American theaters from this weekend, and Dwayne Johnson, who in the feature film lends his voice to the protagonist Krypto (Superman’s dog) wanted to surprise a family present at a special screening of the film in a very peculiar way.

You can see the video below

The synopsis:

In "DC League of Super-Pets", the unlikely best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince an improvised group of pets consisting of Ace the Hound, MP the Puffy Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save. superheroes.

SOURCE: Dwayne Johnson Instagram