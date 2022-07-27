Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Serie A, agreement with Mendes: the new plan

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to surprise everyone again, Mendes’s plan for the Portuguese champion is revolutionary and Serie A is involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whether we like it or not is a state affair, or we are close to it. Whatever he decides to do is sporting and media relevant. He knows this better than anyone else Jorge Mendeshis attorney who has finally found the square to be able to satisfy all the parties involved, or the Manchester United and of course CR7.

It just looks like that Jorge Mendes made it one more time. It must not be easy to always be able to please all your clients, one in particular. How logical that it is in fact the Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo deservedly enjoys greater consideration than anyone else, being the most valuable piece of the team by detachment super agent.

This time, however, the situation was not at all easy to manage. The Manchester United he is holding a chord that speaks very clearly. The contract of 37 years old with i Red Devils expires next year. From England they have also repeatedly reiterated that there is no intention to get rid of the Portuguese, also considered by Ten Hag a key player. CR7 however I have made it known that he has no intention of staying out of the way Champions League.

Mendes pleases Cristiano Ronaldo, is he back in Serie A?

The “whim” of CR7 it is not a trivial matter and Mendes He knows. However the Manchester United at best he will be able to return to participate in the Champions League from next season. Hence the solution becomes acrobatic but functional. As also reported by the colleague Mirko Calemmecorrespondent for Italy of ASthe strategy provides for the renewal of the Cristiano Ronaldo with the Manchester Unitedbut on one condition.

The deal with the Red Devils will provide one salary reductionbut also the departure in dry loan for the 2022-23 season, obviously to join a team that will play the Champions League. Obviously other teams are excluded from the list of suitors Premier League. Therefore, even if the operation remains very complicated, the return to option is also possible A leagueshore Naples.