Cristiano Ronaldo prisoner of himself

The Atletico fans have been very explicit: they don’t want to see him not even in photography. Those of Rome, when impregnated by the fable (super space bullshit) of his arrival in the capital, they just could not warm up that much, indeed most they wrinkled their noses and those who warmed up were more for the photo-romance appeal of the name out of itself and of the player in itself. Chelsea and Bayern, through the mouths of Tuchel and the managers, have it elegantly bounced (“Great player, huge, but it doesn’t fit our plans”). Barcelona? Not even talking about it. Going back to Madrid? Carletto would get shot, rather. The phenomenon of him has it and woe betide anyone who touches him, his name is Benzema. Above all, he has a very clear idea of ​​just how casual that is the French turns out to be stratospheric the day the Portuguese goes elsewhere.

To really want it in this sultry summer was some usual sheikhArab clubs willing to dump on him what he doesn’t need, mountains of dollarsand his current club, lo United, forced to want it publicly because you can imagine if he can say otherwise. More explicit Ronaldo much less Ten Hag and associates, the truth is that, player and club, they can’t wait to download each other. Without succeeding for now, because Cristiano continues to have an exaggerated idea of ​​himself and therefore despises the idea of ​​ending up doing the luxury poodle in the sheikh’s gardens. And then why, listen, listen: nobody wants it.

The fact is that these days in the Europe of football that matters Gianluca Scamacca is more attractive that Cristiano Ronaldo. The point is that the world around begins ask questions that do not have to do only with the age and the disproportionate engagement of the star of Madeira. Sacrilege? Iconoclasm? Yet another fall of the gods? Not really. The real question is: why the Portuguese despite the inhuman evidence of its numbers has never really earned a place in Pantheon of divine footballers? Of the Messi today, of the Maradona, of the Crujffs and of the Pelé yesterday, not to mention his Brazilian namesake, the phenomenonwhich will have perhaps a fifth of its statistical numbers but ten times more celebrated by its own colleagues even before giving it idolatrous masses.

The possible answer? Cristiano Ronaldo carries with him, and not from today, the annoying idea of a corporate playera brand player, a player who makes his own club, definitely devoted to his cause. It may not be true, but it is the idea it suggests. Pay attention to them, in all of them the divine stories of football the star of the moment you cannot detach her from the history of his club, the one with which he won yes, but above all the one with which he fought and identified himself. That of the great tales that he generated. Football changes. A thing will never change: it always will be the company of a groupnever of an individual.