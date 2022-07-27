Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, unleashed fans

On the day of the arrival under Vesuvius of the Korean defender Kim Min-jae, the indiscretion rebounds from Spain that reopens a sensational track for the blue colors: Napoli tries for Cristiano Ronaldo. A news that is, however, received coldly by the fans. who do not fail to comment between the ironic and the disrespectful, because of a comparison that has made many wrinkle their noses.

Napoli, Ronaldo further and further away from United

But let’s proceed in order, trying to collect all the pieces of very complicated puzzle, but not strictly impossible. The first piece comes directly from Manchester, with Cr7 intent on a change of scenery after the arrival at United of the Dutch coach Erik ten Hag and the failure of the Red Devils to the next edition of the Champions League which would exclude the Madeira phenomenon from the top European club competition for the first time in twenty years. A prospect that, obviously, the former Juventus would gladly avoid.

Naples, De Laurentiis’ move to convince Ronaldo

The second clue, on the other hand, comes from Madrid, the shore Athleticwith the real insurrection of the fans of the Colchoneros at the news of the interest of the club in what is still today one of the symbolic players of the rivals of Real Madrid. Staying in Spain and Madrid, As complete the picture with the indiscretion of the possible passage to Napoli of Cr7. The newspaper very close to merengues thingseven speaks of a direct contact between the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristianowith the promise to make it for Naples ithe new Maradona and the more immediate one of playing the Champions League.

Maybe you might be interested Naples, even Zielinski can leave: the substitute inflames the fans The West Ham court for the Pole becomes insistent, the blue club looks around: the new name for the three quarters teases the supporters.

Napoli, Ronaldo and the salary problem

ADL is also very friendly with the agent, Jorge Mendes and this could favor the negotiations, which remain extremely complex, given above all the engagement monstre by Ronaldo. To dress the blue, in fact, Cr7 should be willing to heavily cut his salary from 26.5 million pounds (almost 28 million euros per season) perceived in Manchester and Napoli hope that United can contribute by taking on a large percentage. In short, an extremely complex puzzle, but which could have all the contours to make all its pieces fall into place.

Ronaldo in Naples, the fans reject the prospect

On social networks, the fans go wild and they comment with irony, anger and very few favorable opinions. Someone asks: “You dismantle half a team to reduce salaries and not submit to the exorbitant demands of renewal and then hire a serial destroyer of financial statements? It would really be a textbook plan “and another supporter asks:” With due proportions, ADL did not want to give 3 million to Mertens who is 36 years old, 30 to one older? Even if it’s called CR7… “. Someone else cuts it short: “Go elsewhere” and then: “Me I’m curious to understand what formula ADL is devising to convince a player with those claims… ”.

Ronaldo at Napoli, fans between sarcasm and anger

A lot of the sarcasm: “If he comes to make the Kvaratskhelia or Osimhen reserve I agree …”, or: “Only if he doesn’t get free kicksthat’s Mario Rui stuff “,” Ahahahahahhahaha ADL will get paid ahahahahha I am your Ronaldo“. But just as many unsatisfied comments for the comparison with Maradona: “But please why mention the name of those who made our Napoli great. Ronaldo great player but no one can compare to Diego Armando Maradona“, And also:“ Nu Maradon vecchiariell ”,“ Lsee you next time I read Ronaldo in the same sentence with Maradona I get a life sentence“.