Cristiano Ronaldo, arm wrestling with Manchester United. But the Atletico fans: we don’t want it- Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri

In Madrid, fans even threaten to return season tickets in the event of the signing of the Portuguese who, meanwhile, meets the Red Devils to free himself

For now he has earned the hashtag # ContraCR7, shared by the vast majority of Atletico Madrid fans, including Mayor Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida. Too haughty, too Real, too Cristiano Ronaldo. For once the colchoneros fans have not listened to Cholo Simeone, which CR7 would like it instead. Many mattresses have threatened to return season tickets, some have even threatened to change teams. They are those of the wonderful spot after the grandfather ofAthletes who took the bus and managed to get to the hospital to deliver a red and white shirt to his grandson (and retain him forever) before Real Madrid’s grandfather who moved in a Mercedes.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester, after missing the summer tour in Asia and Oceania for unspecified family problems, and met the new coach Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils managers. Objective: to get the green light to leave United, against the will of the coach, one year before the expiration of his contract. All aimed at finding a team to play in the Champions League and not the Europa League. Accompanying him, his powerful agent Jorge Mendes. The only thing that really interests CR7 to further improve the numbers in the Champions League: 5 wins, 183 appearances, 141 goals. For this he would have declined an offer from Saudi Arabia which, according to information from TVI and CNN Portuguesa, was 300 million for two seasons. Thus divided: 30 to Manchester United for the sale, 250 for the player and 20 million for intermediaries. The problem is that that of the mysterious club, whose name was never revealed, the only even if phantom offer from which Manchester United could earn some money.

Mendes proposed CR7 far and wide, but found only closed doors, even proposing a cut of 30% of the salary from 23.45 million euros net per season. A figure already reduced compared to the 31 he earned at Juve. Bayern declined the offer in the words of president Oliver Kahn: Although you consider him one of the greatest, his signing would not be consistent with our philosophy. Julian Nagelsmann went more direct: CR7? I have read it too, but not true. Chelsea didn’t even respond. I wonder if the Cholo will do the miracle.