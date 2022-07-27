Coverage Juarez vs Tigres LIVE

It tigers have a golden opportunity to assault the leadership of the table of the BBVA MX League this Tuesday when they face the Juarez Bravesa team that has also improved substantially compared to the last tournament, and that seeks to consolidate its level against one of the most difficult rivals in the tournament.



The feline team, led by Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrerahas not found his best level, but at least he has achieved nine of the 12 possible points in this Apertura 2022. In addition, he comes from beating the two-time champion in the University Volcanothe Atlas of Guadalajara. This has given the strategist the tools to motivate his pupils, even knowing that they have not reached their highest ceiling.

“We are doing well, hopefully we will gradually continue to do things better, it is date four, we are not throwing bells on the wing. We are very aware that our qualification must be among the first four and we will try to stay there for the remainder of the tournament, ”he said at a press conference.

For their part, the Braves, well reinforced for this contest, beat Xolos, and equalized before Chivas and Queretaro. His only defeat is against Necaxa, but this match against the university club will undoubtedly be the most demanding so far in the tournament.

Background between Tigres and Bravos de Juárez

The Tigers have overwhelming hegemony over the Juarez Braves. The border club has only added one point of the 18 they have played with the feline team. In addition to 15 games that the university club He has sustained against teams that reside on the border, he has won nine of them, tied in five, and tied in one.

The balance for this Tuesday tilts in favor of the Tigers, which so far this season is the team that has sought the rival goal the most, with 89 shots. Will Juarez be able to survive this quality of attack?