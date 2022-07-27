College of Nurses rejects violence against medical interns

The Board of Directors of College of Nurses (os) of the State of Veracruz He condemned the violent acts exercised against interns in the social service of Medicine.

Through a statement to public opinion, they highlighted that the medical interns in social service they fight against insecurity, socio-economic conditions, the deterioration of facilities and work teams, and the malfunctioning of their institutions.

Among some cases, they pointed out the most recent: Mariana Sánchez murdered in January 2021 at her home in Nueva Palestina Ocosingo, Chiapas, and Erik David Andrade Ramírez, on July 15 while offering consultation at the Comprehensive Hospital in Pueblo Nuevo, in Durango.

They stated that although within the state there are no records of unfortunate cases, during 2020, social service providers experienced aggression when wearing the uniform.

They affirmed that they were discriminated against, they were sprayed with chlorine and they were denied the use of public transport.

The foregoing, after the same society believed them to be a source of contagion for the SARS CoV-2 virus.

The Board of Directors also recalled that last July 23rd, Medicine students from the UV of Veracruz They demanded security guarantees from the authorities, where the deputy director of Teaching, Research and Training Dr. Efrén Samuel Orrico Torres stated: “that neither the Veracruzana University nor the Health Services are responsible for anyone’s safety.”

answer that the College of Nurses (You) qualified as discriminatory, given that they underlined, it is a representative of the Health authority and in whom more than 70% of the promotion of federal positions for social service falls.

“That the educational institutions have established a teacher-tutor of social service, responsible for maintaining close communication with the students and the affiliated health institution where they are performing their social service; only that many times the educational entities do not carry out the periodic visits to verify the performance and observe the conditions and incidents in which the student finds himself (including security) We therefore urge the educational authorities and social service coordinators to establish a periodic on-site visit plan, which allows verifying the permanence and the behavior of the next professional, as well as the interaction with clinical tutors, teaching coordinators and health authorities, in such a way that both ensure the physical and mental integrity of social service providers,” added the Board of Directors of the College of Nurses (os) of the State of Veracruz.

Therefore, and after raising various opinions, they affirmed that they will be aware of the prevailing conditions in terms of social service for Nursing interns in the State of Veracruz.