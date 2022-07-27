Coca Cola: What does it contain that makes it so addictive?

Although soft drinks like Coke had a price increase, they continue to be one of the 10 most consumed products among Mexicans. One of the reasons for this success, perhaps, has to do with the excessive consumption that some people do, due to the ingredients that this class of soft drinks contain.

People often develop a soda addiction, including Coca Cola, and this can lead to different health problems, according to scientific studies and specialized articles. Although the Mexican health authorities try to minimize consumption by increasing prices, these products have ingredients that encourage high consumption.

What makes Coca Cola so addictive?

Coca Cola contains ingredients that give it a good taste, but can also be addictive: caffeine extracted from cola nut and sugaraccording to the study ‘Damage to health due to addictive consumption of Coca Cola’, published in 2017. In addition to a component known as carbon dioxide that causes “psychological addiction”.

In the first place, the soft drink industry uses different sugar substitutes, among which is the sodium cyclomatewhich 200 times sweeter than regular sugar. To this is added that it has a high amount of caffeine, up to 50 milligrams, when the recommended amount is 20 milligrams a day.

In Mexico, all soft drinks contain the label ‘High in sugars’ (Special)

This amount of sugar and caffeine activates nerve centers in the brainwhich increases the level of hormones dopamine and serotonin, which causes an addiction in the consumer. In addition, the Mexican Association of Studies for the Defense of the Consumer (Amedec) affirms that carbon dioxide causes a psychological addiction.

Marylin Corenlis, a professor at Northwestern University in the United States, summarizes soda addiction as follows: “We get a high sugar content combined with caffeine, and that’s a pretty good feeling. that could make you consume more the next day,” he said in words to CNN.

How to stop addiction to soft drinks?

One of the main tips, according to the study ‘Damage to health due to addictive consumption of Coca Cola’, it is Gradually stop consuming soft drinks. They ask people do not consume versions without sugar or light of these drinks, because they contain the same chemicals that can promote addiction.

Coffee can be an ‘ally’ in addiction against soft drinks (Special)

Another recommendation is choose a caffeinated drink, but make it healthierlike coffee… although it should be drunk in moderation and with small amounts of sugar. Eat seasonal fruits It is another good option, since it is about natural and beneficial sugars for the human being.

Excessive consumption of Coca Cola or other soft drinks can not only cause diabetes, obesity, or kidney damagebut also descaling because of the phosphoric acid they contain; digestive tract damage by carbonated water and even the risk of suffering bladder cancer for sodium cyclomate.