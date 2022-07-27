Class is not water: the sample picks up where it left off VIDEO

When a player is a true champion, the setting is never a problem and he, who is undoubtedly a champion, proved it immediately, in his first season outing … they have always distinguished him in his career.

The definition of a champion is very uncertain. If we stick to Treccani, it is a person who “has exceptional quality or performance, so much so that it can be considered above every ranking “. In football, and more generally in sport, it can be defined as that talent able to always assert itself, anyway and everywhere, any condition, even after a record transfer to a new reality. There are few champions around, but when you see them you recognize them at first glance. True, Erling?

We have already seen several important transfers, which also involved real “top players” in this summer market. There was no Mbappé, and for now neither Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar have moved, but we have seen him leave de Ligt (who showed up at Bayern with a goal) e Sadio Mané, among many. Star player? Maybe not, but samples for sure.

As a champion he is Koulibaly, who debuted with Chelsea by taking 4 goals in a friendly. Not quite the best baptism. Who, on the other hand, is a true champion is Lewandowski, still awaiting his Barcelona debut. For the moment, to steal the eyes across Europe, it was what many consider to be his true heir, a champion, yes, who is enjoying and pampering one of the greatest coaches in the world: Pep Guardiola.

Haaland, debut with a bang: immediately on goal

Pep has lost several samples in this market session. From Gabriel Jesus to Raheem Sterling, there have been several excellent supplies of his City, who has however secured what could become the greatest striker of these years starting from next season: Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is a champion without a shadow of a doubt. He proved it when, from a very young age, he started scoring masses of goals in Austria with the shirt of Salzburg (29 in 27 matches), dominating his opponents also in the Champions League. He confirmed it with a heavier shirt on, that of Borussia Dortmund, with whom he scored 86 goals in 89 games. And apparently he has every intention of confirming himself in the court of Guardiola at the City. His debut was in fact wet with a goal. And what a goal …

In short, if a good day starts in the morning, Pep can have fun this season, like all Citizen fans. Haaland he is already in great shape and is ready to “devour” the Premier to the sound of goals. Attention: there is the scent of Ballon d’Or in his future …