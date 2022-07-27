Christian Bale Reveals Why He Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman’ With Robert Pattinson

After becoming the Batman favorite of a generation under the direction of Christopher Nolan, Christian bale he seems to have completely withdrawn from the character not only on the big screen, but off.

As reported by Quever, the actor, who has been questioned so much regarding the performance of Pattinson What BruceWayne, has said that he has not had the opportunity to see the film for a matter of time. And it is that despite being the one they most seek to answer this question, bale says he is too busy with his new role to Marvel.

“It’s amazing how few movies I’ve seen. With every director I work with, I’ve only seen a couple of his works. But I’ll see her, I definitely will“.

While some question whether this is really the case, others know that Bale has never been very “attached” to the roles he plays.

His professionalism has led him to carry out projects in a serious and cold way, in order to say goodbye to certain characters without problems and not return to return.

Proof of it? Ever Nolan confessed that DC asked him to ‘Dark Knight Rises’ was the beginning of DC Cinematic Universe with Superman, Wonder Woman and the other members of the Justice League.

However, the director felt that he had already done his job and Bale followed suit; they simply accepted that the cycle was over and there was no reason to prolong it any longer.

But here between us, who did you prefer? doBale or Pattinson?

In other news, hbo max is developing a film of ‘aztec batman‘.