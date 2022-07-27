Chris Pratt Reveals How Gamora’s Death Will Affect Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

That guardians of the galaxy vol.3 is going to be the most dramatic sequel in the franchise is something that both James Gunn and part of the main cast have been warning us about. This will be the last film of the supergroup and although the filmmaker has warned that not everyone should die for it, there will be a good session of tears when we have to say goodbye to some of the most beloved characters we met after the arrival of these superheroes at MCU in 2014. For sure, one of the most serious parts of the story will be the reboot of the relationship between Gamora and Star-Lord, but how will this affect the protagonist? The act Chris Pratt wanted to talk about it in an interview for Screen Rant.

Recapitulating a little on what has happened so far within the Marvel Cinematic Universethe Gamora we knew died in avengers: infinity war, when her adoptive father Thanos sacrificed her to obtain the soul gem. In end gamea Gamora from another timeline still loyal to her Titan father, knew the “good” version of her sister Nebula and changed sides for the benefit of The Avengers. However, this Gamora doesn’t know anything about her new family from The Guardians and of course, does not have a romantic relationship with Star-Lord:

“Gamora is the love of Star-Lord’s life; the romantic love of his life. He has dealt with the loss of Yondu and of course his mother. He is now dealing with the loss of Gamora, the only person he found that he truly knew and loved. She doesn’t know who he is. That really had a profound impact on him personally and his ability to be a leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He makes them vulnerable, that’s where you catch him. He’s dealing with it, for sure, Pratt argued in the interview.

The trailer that for the moment has only been revealed in San Diego Comic-Conalso showed a baby version of Rocket, which will show the past of the raccoon created by the High Evolved who will give life to Chukwudi Iwuji. These members will also be joined by Will Poulter, playing the perfect being Adam Warlock. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will hit theaters next May 2023. Who will die in this story? Will it be the final end of the guardians? Will Chris Pratt continue with his Star-Lord character?