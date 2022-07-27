Charlotte Flair forbade her father to execute a dangerous move in their last match



Ric Flair is ready for his last fight, which will take place on July 31 at the event starcast, in Nashville, TN. A few days ago it was officially announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will join forces with his son-in-law, Andrade the Idolto face the team formed by Jeff Jarrett Y Jay Lethal.

During the last months, Flair has shared the progress of his training through several videos published on his social networks, with which he wanted to show that he is still in good shape. However, it seems that Ric will not be able to do everything that he had originally planned. And it is that, according to an article written by Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to run a suicide dive in his last fight, an idea that ended up being discarded thanks to his daughter, Charlotte.

“A lot of our men and women (co-workers) in every company miss them (these movements) all the time,” Ric told his daughter. “I said, ‘No, it’s not necessary, it’s not necessary. It wasn’t necessary in your prime, it isn’t necessary now. So no,'” Charlotte replied.

Thus, Charlotte managed to convince her father not to make this unnecessary and dangerous move., especially considering his age and physical condition. It should be remembered that a suicide dive It consists of throwing the wrestler out of the ring through the second rope in order to hit his rival.

In the meantime, Ric Flair assured in a recent interview that this will be his last fight. Flair had an emotional retirement match in WrestleMania 24where he lost to Shawn Michaels. A perfect ending for the fighter and for the fans. However, “The Nature Boy” would get back into a ring. In 2011 he played his second retirement match, this time against Sting in TNA. This coming Sunday his third and apparently definitive retirement fight will take place.



Ric Flair’s Last Match has generated a lot of expectation, to the point that all the tickets to see the Flair fight were sold out in less than 24 hours, which is why the show was relocated, now being held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The new venue doubles the number of seats available for the show, which will now have 7,000 seats for the attending public.

