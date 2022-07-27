Chaquito leaves for 3.5 million and four years to Feyenoord – Ruben Rodriguez

GIMÉNEZ LEAVES FOR 3.5 MDE AND A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT

Another Mexican in Europe. Santiago Giménez goes to Feyenoord for a four-year contract and a total of 3.5 million euros for 50 percent of the letter.

This day, after facing Atlético de San Luis last night, he will be traveling to report immediately and thus join the preseason of his new team, and start fighting for a position with his direct competition, who also arrives this season from Ajax, Danilo, who arrived free, and before the refusal of Blue Cross Due to the offers launched previously, they could not let the option of another striker escape.

Santiago Giménez was the first choice of the coaching staff and directors headed by Dennis Te Kloese, an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, and who does not stop monitoring talent in his different projects, after being sports director in national teams, and together with Guillermo Cantú lead Gerardo Martino to the Mexican National Team, who by the way will be visiting in October to talk with several players in the Old Continent and coaches, so the visit to Giménez’s new house is scheduled, since today he He has won the battle for third place as a striker for the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup over Henry Martín.

With the confirmation of Martino’s visit in October, it is very or practically a fact that Giménez will be seen at the World Cup in Qatar.

Giménez thought about the offer on more than one occasion, since his extraordinary moment in the Mexican league kept him in the spotlight in his work and with the ownership in the team, of whom he leaves more than grateful and above all with the doors open, since he had one year left on his contract and he did not want to leave them empty-handed to look for his substitute in this contest or for the next one if they wish.

Giménez will travel to the Netherlands with a verbal agreement to undergo medical examinations and immediately sign his four-year contract with Feyenoord, with the aim of fulfilling his contract and emigrating to a league where he continues to grow and thus be a win-win. for the two institutions in which he has participated.

With this, Jaime Ordiales will have more homework for this week before handing over the cement desk to Carlos López, since now he will not be looking for a third reinforcement, but a striker, if they decide to reinforce that position or wait for winter and go to the market where there are or may be important options for the sale of Giménez, such as Juan Ignacio Dinenno from Pumas or Federico Viñas from Americato mention a few names.

SUPPORT THE TANO

America’s board is aware of the investment made in the last two tournaments, at the same time as the quality of the squad and the demands of its fans, such as the coaching staff itself, which in recent weeks has been criticized and singled out. For the long pants of Coapa there is no turning back, Fernando Ortiz is the coach they have outlined and who has all the support for this tournament, as well as accommodating the way after the bad results and an operation that his team did not like. hobby and criticism.

However, their board of directors is involved in the project, becoming aware that their position is also at stake for the following season, so the demand is unanimous for the search for the title, but they know that the calendar in this first month of competition has been loaded and full of friendly games, that it was impossible to avoid them for a commercial, sports and economic issue, and that has made the squad travel constantly and the coaching staff move their pieces for a better balance on the field and avoid fatigue in the first month of action

Ortiz has spoken with the board and knows that his commitment is intact and that he knows that in order to win the next tournament or season he has to give positive results and greatly improve the individual and collective functioning of his squad, so after chatting and marking the current guidelines AmericaThey know that they cannot go back to the basement like the previous contest happened and that the only thing they have to be clear about is fighting upstairs and being leaders of the contest at any rate.

