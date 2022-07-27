Change hair color, celebrities are better off blondes or brunettes

Celebs who have decided to change their hair color from blonde to brunette (or vice versa): better sooner or later?

According to the cinema of yesteryear “Men prefer blondes” and, to support this thesis, there was the divine Marilyn Monroe with a fluffy platinum bob. But today choose between one golden hue and an intense brunette effect it is very difficult and they know this very well celeb of all the world.

Whether it’s for a new movie or for pleasure, the world of Hollywood and not only has it always been divided between blonde and brunette. The eternal struggle between hair brownelegant and intense, and hair blondechic and glam, sends any woman into conflict: it doesn’t matter if she has a star on her Walk of Fame or less.

And let’s face it: sometimes changing color is a real one statement: nothing and no one is linked to their image to a fixed and immobile image. True, i cliche exist and are always rooted in anyone’s culture and it is easy to think of the blonde-silly combination that has always accompanied the lighter color of the palette, but today it is celebs who overturn these clichés and play with colors and shades without fear and without any prejudice.

If for some stars the cut and color of hair are the perfect comfort zone from which they never leave, Jennifer Aniston docet, others love to be chameleonic and take advantage of every opportunity to try a new one blondicy or sandy, or switch to brownalmost black or with red undertones.

The last one who has decided to go to the side of the blondes is Gross who completely changed her innocent and icy look, with a warm blonde in contrast to her eyebrows. With her too Kim Kardashian which, she is by no means new to the blonde-brunette transition and vice versa and has switched to platinum for pay homage to Marilyn at the Met Gala 2022. But she liked the blonde world so much that she decided to stay there and opt for an even more platinum lob.