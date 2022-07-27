Celebrities who have had college courses on them over the years: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and more

Ads

A topic of conversation. Over the years, some celebrities have left a footprint in their industry, which has inspired professors to introduce a course on their impact.

Taylor Swift’s discography left an impression on Brittany Spanos, who later created a course on the singer at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute.

“This course proposes to deconstruct both the fascination and aversion towards Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and her public discourse in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity,” the course description read in February 2022.

The class covered topics that included Swift’s music, entrepreneurship, durability, and the mark his career has left in the industry. At the time, Spanos noted that it was a “dream” to lead a course on his favorite artist of hers.

“I hope to help them rethink how to interact with one of the biggest and sometimes controversial stars in the world, in the same way Clive professors like Jason King, Vivien Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses,” he told Variety in time, before adding that it was “such an honor” to share his expert point of view with the students.

His former professor King also explained how bringing the course to life was a breeze for the department. “[Spanos is] a Taylor fan, but she also knows how to contextualize her culturally and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race and class and other categories related to identity, and that deeper thought is what this show is about, ”he shared with Variety.

In the same year, Texas State University announced it would begin a course in the spring of 2023 focusing on Harry Styles.

“I always wanted to give a history class that was fun, but also covers a time the students have lived through and relate to,” Associate Professor of Digital History Dr Louie Dean Valencia told NBC. in July 2022. “By studying the art, activism, consumerism and fandom around Harry Styles, I think we will be able to come up with some very relevant contemporary issues. I think it’s so important for young people to see what’s important to them reflected in their resume ”.

