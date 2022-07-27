Capcom updates sales of its sagas: Resident Evil reaches 127 million

In Capcom’s report for the first quarter of the fiscal year – April, May and June – the company has updated some saga sales, which allows you to see how they have grown in the last six months. These are the latest data -as of June 30- compared to December 31, 2021:

Resident Evil: 127 million (123 million at the end of last year)

127 million (123 million at the end of last year) Monster Hunter: 84 million (78 million at the end of last year)

84 million (78 million at the end of last year) street-fighter: 48 million (47 million at the end of last year)

48 million (47 million at the end of last year) Megaman: 38 million (37 million at the end of last year)

38 million (37 million at the end of last year) Devil May Cry: 26 million (25 million at the end of last year)

26 million (25 million at the end of last year) Dragon’s Dogma: 6.8 million

Capcom has highlighted on this occasion Dragon’s Dogma because last June the development of its sequel was confirmed. Among the fastest growing games we find resident Evil thanks to Resident Evil 8: Village -which will soon receive an expansion- and the good performance of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 Y Resident Evil 3, which can usually be found in offers. In the case of monster hunter, monster hunter rise came to PC earlier this year, but the impact of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset it would not be reflected in these data -it was launched just on June 30-.

Street Fighter 6 is now official, and Mega Man has a new compilation

Mega Man Battle Network launches in 2023 and it is a new compilation dedicated to the Capcom character. On this occasion, it brings together 10 installments of this RPG line, all originally released for Game Boy Advance and later reissued on Wii U through the virtual console.

Street Fighter 6 was recently announced and promises a template with quite a few new features, a new adventure mode, simplified optional control and more. We tell you everything that is known in our progress.