Camila Cabello: “Sometimes I realize I’m pulling my stomach in so much that my abdominals hurt”

On the cover of Cosmopolitan UK in August and September, Camila Cabello speaks bluntly about body shaming. What he has suffered and what they suffer every day who knows how many people on social platforms.

In a long and intimate interview, the 25-year-old Cuban singer moves from musical to more intimate topics. You see anxiety over the ambushes of tabloid photographersperpetually stationed near her home and her favorite beach, able to follow her up to a few meters away.

It happened to her recently, while she was in Italy (in Positano) with her family. And she had happened to her months ago in Miami, where she lives. “I was swimming in the ocean and there were six photographers just a few meters away from me. It was simply a wrong and absurd situation. I try to adapt, to avoid them as much as possible. And also I hope that people will not be interested in my body forever “, comments with a touch of irony the pop star, whom she has often had to accuse criticisms and insults for its ups and downs of weight and for its hyper feminine curvesthe.

Unfortunately, Camila Cabello has also succumbed to external pressures several times, becoming prey to insecurity. “I happened to hold my belly so tight and inward that my abs on fire”. Then, however, the singer feels guilty, because she knows that it is not like her to do such a thing. And in fact for several months now he is fighting against the practice of body shaming that goes crazy on social networks (and not only).