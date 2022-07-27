Cameron Díaz would have been used as a ‘mule’ to transport drugs to Morocco

American actress and Hollywood star Cameron Diaz said that, early in her career, she was “used” without her knowledge to smuggle drugs into moroccojust weeks before he landed his career-changing role in the franchise ‘The Mask’.

“I was a mule that took drugs to Morocco,” Diaz said in a podcast reported by the British newspaper Mail Online.

During the same podcast, the 49-year-old actress revealed that in the 1990s she was given a “closed suitcase” with drugs to take her on a trip from Paris to Morocco.



Although she aspired to become a model at the time, Diaz was unaware that the suitcase she was carrying contained illegal substances. The actress herself said that she was rather told that the suitcase contained clothes for a model job.

It wasn’t until he got to the border that he realized it had been used to traffic substances, he argued.

Speaking to podcast host Hillary Kerr, the actress detailed how she was struggling at the time to land a modeling job. She had saved enough money for a trip to Paris to start her career as a modelonly to end up spending a year in the French city without working “one day,” Díaz recalled.

“I was there a full year and didn’t work a day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. Then I got a job but actually I think I was a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God.”

Detailing the incident, Diaz told the host that he began to panic upon arrival at the airport when he realized he had been carrying drugs.



“I am this girl with blonde hair and blue eyes in Morocco. I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, with my hair down, this is really insecure. I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I have no idea who she is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris,” she commented.

Denying any link to the suitcase, the actress dodged a 10-year prison sentence and left the suitcase with the airport authorities before returning to France.

After her lucky escape, Diaz landed a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster “The Mask,” which put her on the futures map. successful roles he played.

