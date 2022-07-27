Cameron Diaz revealed what she missed the most about acting

Eight years after his last film, Cameron Diaz returned to the big screen to co-star in a Netflix film with Jamie Foxx, titled Back in Action. In an interview with CBS Saturday Morning, the popular actress spoke about what it meant to return to the performance after a long pause and revealed what he missed about his job for so long away.

According to Diaz, he missed many aspects of the performance, since this is a set of particular skills that are part of oneself and that he stopped exercising. Despite all this, he leads a very different lifestyle during all this time, so returning to the ring means having to be ready for it. Diaz said that everyone has 100% and you always have to figure out how you can divide this 100 to distribute it to all the aspects of life that really matter.

For Cameron, when someone does something well and knows it, it is because they are really good at it. And that’s what she lacked lately, feeling really good at something, so her return to performance It is expected to be in style along with a great talent such as Jame Foxx.