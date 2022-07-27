Cameron Díaz believes that they used her as a “mule” to carry drugs

Before becoming world famous, the 49-year-old actress tried her luck as a model in Paris in the 1990sbut, in a recent interview, he has uncovered a very dark side of that past…

Fooled with a bogus job offer

“I was there for a whole year and I didn’t work a day. I just got a job, but actually I think I was like a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco.” Cameron was given a suitcase with “her dresses” suspiciously locked.

The actress affirms that she was absolutely unaware that what she was carrying in her suitcase was not clothes at all: “I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, wearing ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I didn’t know whose bundle it was.“, she remembers. “That was the only job I got in Paris,” she says. If she had been discovered, she would have faced a sentence of up to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.

The actress, young.

Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema after 8 years withdrawal

After shooting his last film in 2014, The actress declared herself “semi-retired” and decided to retire from the cinema. Now, 8 years later, he has announced his return to the big screen as the lead in the movie ‘Back in Action’, in which he will share a cast with Jamie Foxx.