Brendan Fraser and actors who have radically changed for a role in Hollywood

brendan fraser left netizens stunned after the first photo of his new star character in the movie was revealed The Whale.

And it is that the actor had to transform completely physically to reach an incredible weight of almost 300 kilos for the role of a writing instructor with morbid obesity that she struggles to “reconnect with her teenage daughter” from whom she separated to live with her gay partner; after the death of her boyfriend, the role of Brenan begins to binge eat.

The transformation of the actor can be seen in the film of Darren Aronofsky which will be released early in the venice festival between August and September this year.

“It will be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and dressing room were extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done. I know it’s going to make a lasting impression,” Fraser said in an interview with Unilad in 2021.

The revelation of Fraser’s new image reignited the controversy over the physical changes that several Hollywood actors to get into their roles and how movie directors take thin or average weight people to play “fat characters” with the help of production, costumes, makeup and special effects.

“It’s so disheartening, exhausting and deeply isolating to see this concept created over and over again, and reliably created by people who aren’t fat,” the writer and podcaster said. Aubrey Gordon after the first announcements of the film.

So far, the specific methods to which he resorted are not known. brendan fraser for the role, but it is speculated that he had special costume and characterization support.

For their part, throughout the modern history of cinema there have been several actors who have chosen not to use the botargas or any production support for their roles and instead underwent significant physical transformations.

The most impressive transformations that the actors have made

Christian bale

The actor lost enough weight for his performance in The Machinist 2004. In an interview with Guardianthe actor said that the process was “unbelievable” despite the fact that he became so thin that he could barely walk a few steps.

joaquin phoenix

The Oscar winner for joker He lost just 50 pounds for this role in 2020 through healthy methods supervised by medical specialists, although, in an interview with Men’s Health revealed that weight loss it affected him psychologically: “It turns out that it affects your psychology. You start to freak out.”

Photo: AP

Matthew McConaughey

The actor lost more than 20 kilos for his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club of 2013, which was a man with HIV he has a month to live.

His drastic weight loss happened in four months, under the supervision of nutritionists and doctors who helped him plan his meals.

Photo: AP

Chris Pratt

Fans of the actor will remember that Pratt had a bulky figure and not at all toned in movies like Parks and Recreation Y Everwood.

After signing his contract with Marvel to play Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxythe actor began to work on his physique in a healthy way.

In an interview with Men’s Health Chris said that he lost almost 60 kilos for the role. To achieve this, he began to eat healthier and prioritized changing the reasons he ate when “he was fat and unhappy.”

“The only moments of respite that I had were when I was eating. It felt great pushing food down my neck.”

Photo: AP

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an expert in physically demanding roles, an example of this was her stellar participation in black swan where he had to lose almost 10 kilos so that his body looked tiny and thin. It is said that she weighed just under 44 kilos and that for months she did strict diets and exercise to keep from fluctuating.

For his role as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and thunderthe actress dramatically increased her muscle mass by adding strenuous weight training, protein-based shakes, and plenty of strength and endurance exercise to her daily routine to help bulk up her muscles.

“It changed the way I move,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Anne Hathaway

For her successful role as Fantine in Les Miserables, the actress lost 11 kilos in two weeks. During an interview with Peopleadmitted that it was a hard process and that he had no medical support, which caused him anxiety.

“I lost an unhealthy amount of weight in two weeks… I didn’t know anything about nutrition. I squeezed my body and my brain took the brunt of it for a while.”

Photo: AP

Jake Gyllenhaal

She lost just over 30 pounds for her role in Nightcrawler 2014. Regarding his gaunt and thin appearance, Jake told Variety that the transformation was a “chemically and mentally fascinating” journey.

“I would try to eat as few calories as possible. I knew if I was hungry I was in the right place. It became a struggle for me.”

For his part, the protagonist he had in south paw turned him into a junior middleweight boxing champion with a muscular physique that he put into six months of training with six hours a day.

Renee Zellweger

For his role as Bridget Jones, the British gained almost 15 kilos. In an interview with the Daily Mail revealed that she went into a crisis because she was scared that the sudden weight gain would make her sick in the long run.

Photo: AP

Jared Leto

Lose weight for his leading role in Dallas Buyers Club with Matthew McConaughey. He subsequently gained 28 kilos to Chapter 27where he played assassin of John F. Kennedy.

“I gorged myself and force-fed. It was important to make that transformation because I thought his physical representation of himself was an indication of who he was. And it changed everything about who I was. The way I talked, the way I felt about myself, the way people treated me,” he said in an interview with New YorkDaily News.