brawl touched in training at PSG after an entry by the Spaniard- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Nearly incident in the Japan tour: the former Real Madrid captain touches hard on the former Barcelona star who reacts. Comrades and staff intervene

They have never tolerated each other and nothing suggests that things can change. The new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Cristophe Galtier, was also aware of this, who was certainly stunned to see what happened between Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid captain, and Lionel Messi, former Barcelona flag. He had asked for – and expects it – a worse team, but he didn’t think the limit could be crossed. At least, right away.

The Pulce ended up in Sergio Ramos’ pincer, as in the old days, when the two champions competed in the Clsicos, with no holds barred. So the Spaniard, perhaps nostalgic of the old days with the Camiseta Blanca sewn on him like a second skin, with his entrances and his way of playing (Salah’s shoulder in the Kiev Champions final between Merengues and Liverpool in 2018 knows something about it. , which then did not allow the Egyptian to play a good World Cup with his national team) provoked Messi’s nervous reaction. Enough to even intervene comrades and staff before the situation escalated really.

A hint of a fight that cannot fail to recall the challenges between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​when the defender had the task of stopping the champion Argentine in all ways. They can’t stand each other and obvious. They also have different personalities and things did not settle down in the past year together with PSG, with the only victory of the championship and with the elimination in the first knockout round of the French Cup (in January ko on penalties against Nice) and Champions League (defeat to Real Madrid in March).

Thus the dislikes between Sergio Ramos and Messi re-emerged in Japan, a country in which Paris Saint-Germain engaged in the tourne. A training that was supposed to be an exhibition destined to give emotions to the thousands of local fans (and who spent about 30 euros to sit in the stands), but which turned into an almost confusion among teammates.

And it all happened in an instant. Messi receives the ball and turns to go away in speed – in one of his many typical actions that we all know by now -, but is immediately chased by the Spaniard, who enters hard on the supporting foot. He did not avoid the goal, just as he did not avoid Messi’s anger.

Sergio Ramos cannot compare with Messi as a compaero. 35 aos holds, y todo sigue igual.pic.twitter.com/9ftkTBR5me – Pibe de Fiorito (@pibedefiorito) July 27, 2022

It must be said that Sergio Ramos tried to apologize, but the former blaugrana did not want to hear reasons and, then, the defender responded in kind, in his own way. And the comrades have restored calm. Galtier now hopes that the same vehemence will be deployed against opponents in the races that matter.