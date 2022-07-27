“Because we don’t want it” – Libero Quotidiano





Nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo. Top clubs avoid it, and there are fans who repudiate it as a symbol of the enemy. They are those ofAtletico Madridto which CR7 was approached in the previous days, who launched the hashtag on Twitter # ContraCR7to say no to the Portuguese, flag-man and record holder of the real Madrid with whom he played from 2009 to 2018. For Ronaldo, therefore, the range of possible choices is increasingly narrowing. He wants to play in Champions Leagueand for this he intends to leave the Manchester United who relied on the Dutch to relaunch Ten Hag, formerly Ajax. One who doesn’t tolerate (tactically) spoiled players very much.





Atletico were a serious candidate to welcome him: the coach wants him Simeonethe finances of the Colchoneros. But in the face of the revolt of the fans, the red and white club could give up. What will Christian do at this point? Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening he returned to Manchester, after missing the summer tour in Thailand and Australia due to mysterious “family problems” (judging by the photos on Instagram of him and Georgina, everything seemed calm …).

He met Ten Hag and the Red Devils executives. The club’s goal is to keep him, and to convince him he also moved Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former coach who made Ronaldo a star, before his millionaire move to Real. The truth is that with the Premier League clubs not interested, the track Psg impassable as well as those of Real e Barcelona, Cristiano does not have many suitors left out of the football that counts. Certainly not the Italians, unable to bear the costs. Maybe the Bayern Monaco, which however is moving in other directions. Who knows what the mega-offer of 300 million for two seasons advanced bySaudi Arabia cannot, in a few weeks, make the 37-year-old, more and more global man-company, greedy.