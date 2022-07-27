Bear Grylls and his surprising diet to stay healthy

Bear Gryll’s eat a little differently at home than in the country, that’s a fact. The famous British adventurer, known for drinking blood and eating snakes – and whatever else he needs to survive – will probably do more of the same in the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengepremiering this week on National Geographic (and August 10 on Disney+), where he guides big names like Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, and Florence Pugh through outdoor challenges.

At home, the food is a little richer. Bear Gryll’sa long-time supporter of the vegan diet, has now adopted an animal-based diet—lots of red meat, lots of dairy, fruit, and some honey.

GQ chatted with Bear Gryll’s to talk about intermittent fastingthe oil from the seeds and why he hates nuts and vegetables.

How is breakfast for you?

“Breakfast is out. I start eating at 11 or 12. I have been doing intermittent fasting 16-8 [ayunar 16 horas y comer durante ocho]. It was hard at first, my brain was like ‘you need fuel for your workouts’ but it’s a dopamine hit and I’ve retrained my brain and now I really like it. It gives your system time to clear itself. I’m not one of those people who fasts for a long time, just the daily 16-hour fast.”

How did you get over the hurdle, did you turn to almonds?

“I am very against nuts and grains like wheat and vegetables. They negatively impacted my health. I was a great supporter of vegan lifestyle for years, and I wrote a book about it, but my health sank with it. When I got sick with COVID a couple of years ago, I went back to consuming what I thought was healthy—juices, vegetables—and I had tremendous pain in my kidneys, almost kidney stones. The more I research, the more I realize that raw vegetables are really not good for you. So I’ve started incorporating meat and liver quality [proveniente de animales] grass fed. my lunch is meat, eggs and dairy, lots of butter and fruit. What liver probably every other day. I’ve started to get strong again.”

Do you eat raw dairy?

“I’m not super strict. I changed my mindset from vegetables being great to realizing we’ve had millions of years of evolution where we’re designed to eat meat, milk and eggs. And fruit—sweet, brightly colored—and lots of honey. This has made eating much more fun. I have combinations of fried eggs with butter, Greek yogurt with honey, and berries. Before she thought: ‘Oh, I have to eat a salad’. For me it is a revolution”.

What is the difference between eating outdoors and at home?

“It’s simple and feels normal. If I’m on an adventure, I used to eat nuts and oatmeal bars, but I don’t anymore. I just eat good quality jerky. The running wilds they last 36 hours, and then I go back to normal circumstances.”

Do you fast when you’re on an adventure?

“Not that much. I feel like I need energy from the food I find. I have a big breakfast before I go out: scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, and fruit. So I have enough energy for two days if I don’t find anything to eat.”