Barcelona vs Juventus 2-2: summary and goals of the international friendly in Dallas 2022

Barcelona vs Juventus: international friendly in the United States 2022.

Barcelona and Juventus tied 2-2 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas (United States), for an international friendly with a view to the start of their respective local leagues. It was a great game that had the ‘azulgranas’ as the main protagonists from the opening whistle. Then, as they settled down on the field of play, the ‘bianconeros’ got up and had their thing. Watch the videos.

Ousmane Dembélé (34′ and 40′) scored great goals for the Spanish team. While Moise Kean (39 ′ and 51 ′) played his part with the Italians. It should be noted that in the last 30 minutes, both coaches put in several youths and the scoreboard did not move anymore.

Robert Lewandowski was there from the start, but he didn’t have great scoring chances with Barcelona. Di María, on his side, was the most unbalanced in Juventus. Both did not finish the match. Two different realities at this start of the season.

On the next day of friendlies, Xavi Hernández’s team will face New York RB. Juventus will collide with Real Madrid in a clash that promises. These duels go on Saturday, July 30.

Barcelona 2-2 Juventus: summary of the friendly match in Dallas, United States 2022. (Video: DIRECTV).

End of the match! There will be no penalties!

90′+1 Depay missed the third. Perin saved his shot.

80′ The voice of the stadium indicates that there are more than 58 thousand spectators. Awesome.

75′ Hydration break due to high temperatures.

68 ′ After the rebound, Fati put in a subtle touch and almost scored a great goal. His shot also hit the rival post.

68 ′ Raphinha hit him and the ball hit the Juventus post.

67 ′ Dangerous free kick in favor of Barcelona. Depay and Raphinha stand up.

61 ′ In Juventus there were also changes. Szczesny, Bonucci, Sandro, Bremer, Cuadrado and Locatelli left. Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Pellegrini, Compagnon and Fagioli entered.

61′ Changes in Barcelona. Kessie, Alba, Christensen and Lewandowski leave. Torre, Piqué, Depay and Balde (18 years old) entered.

57 ′ Lewandowski’s header passes near the Juventus goal. The Pole wants the goal from him.

51 ′ GOOOOOL of Juventus! Kean’s brace, which he defined between Peña’s legs.

The striker also scored his second goal in the 2022 international friendly. (Video: DIRECTV).

45′ Changes in Barcelona. Ter Stegen, Busquets, Aubameyang, García, Dembélé and Nico left. Peña, Fati, Raphinha, Pjanic, De Jong and Gavi entered.

The second 45 minutes are already played!

End of the first half!

40′ GOOOAAAL from Barcelona! Dembele double. Tremendous performance.

New striker goal in Barcelona vs Juventus: international friendly 2022. (Video: DIRECTV).

39 ′ GOOOOOL of Juventus! Kean tied with assistance from Cuadrado.

Kean, after a pass from Cuadrado, made it 1-1 in Barcelona vs Juventus. (Video: DIRECTV).

34 ′ GOOOOOAZO of Barcelona! Dembélé scored after a game.

The striker made it 1-0 after playing against the Juventus defense in an international friendly. (Video: DIRECTV).

31 ′ Change in Barcelona. Sergi left (injury). Dest entered.

29′ Rehydration time: it’s 36 degrees in Dallas.

29 ′ Both Kean and Christensen were left feeling after the last dangerous action.

28 ′ Great pass from Di María and Kean cannot finish his shot.

22 ′ Advanced position of Cuadrado, who despite being in front of Ter Stegen, missed the goal.

19 ′ The referee forgives the yellow to Cuadrado after a hard tackle against Sergi.

16 ′ Play by Di María, who in the ‘hot’ area lost the chance to score 1-0.

11 ′ Aubameyang hit him from outside the area and almost scored a great goal. Juventus was saved.

09 ′ After a pass from Cuadrado, Di María looked for the first. However, the shot was not accurate.

07 ′ Di María sought to enable Kean, but he did not arrive.

06 ′ Lewandowski received the ball from the edge of the area, hit it from the right and his shot went high.

05 ′ Complicated moment for the Italians. Szczesny had to go out with everything to avoid the first of the ‘culés’.

02 ′ Dembélé beat Cuadrado and took a strong shot. Juventus leaves.

The game started!

– The teams are already on the field of play. A great duel is coming.

– Good atmosphere in the sports arena.

Everything ready for Barcelona vs Juventus.

– They delay the start of the game in Texas.

– Paul Pogba is not in Juventus due to a knee injury.

– Ronald Araújo and Pedri were left off the list due to a technical decision. Apparently, for a theme of rest.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi, Christensen, García, Alba, Busquets, Nico, Kessie, Dembélé, Aubameyang, Lewandowski.

Juventus: Szczesny; Sandro, Bonucci, Bremer, Square; Danilo, Locatelli, Zakaria, Rovella; Say Maria, Kean.

As part of his tour in North American lands, squads will play one of the most attractive matches in world football. This because both are two of the most representative teams of the ‘old continent’. The field will be full of stars that, surely, no one will want to miss it live. A large number of fans are expected.

Those of Xavi Hernández go through a good present. They accumulate two wins in a row. First they crushed Inter Miami 6-0 and then they took the Spanish classic against Real Madrid (1-0). This last one was an amazing showdown in Las Vegas that had everything from a great goal to a cross between players. Juventus, for its part, comes from beating Guadalajara 2-0.

The ‘cule’ player who has been telling the time is raphinha, who scored in both matches and would be a key player this season. The Brazilian was in charge of scoring a great goal against the ‘merengues’ from the edge of the area after an error in the exit of his compatriot Eder Militao. Tremendous performance.

Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid: summary and goal of the friendly in Las Vegas 2022. (Video: Barza TV).

Robert Lewandowski He is another of the new players who seek to test all his quality with the ball and, above all, in front of the rival goal. The Pole has already made his debut with Barcelona and hopes to score his first goal when he faces Juventus. There is a lot of hope in him.

The Italians were also reinforced with top-level soccer players to face the local tournament and the international championship. Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba they are the main faces in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Both have already had minutes and will surely be against the Spanish from the start.

Without a doubt, Barcelona vs Juventus promises a lot. We could see a game full of goals and emotions. And so you don’t miss it, check below the schedules and channels of the international game in the United States.

– Costa Rica / 6:30 p.m.

– Honduras / 6:30 p.m.

– El Salvador / 6:30 p.m.

– Panama / 7:30 p.m.

– Mexico / 7:30 p.m.

– Peru / 7:30 p.m.

– Colombia / 7:30 p.m.

– Ecuador / 7:30 p.m.

– Paraguay / 8:30 p.m.

– Chile / 8:30 p.m.

– Venezuela / 8:30 p.m.

– Bolivia / 8:30 p.m.

– Uruguay / 9:30 p.m.

– Argentina / 9:30 p.m.

– Brazil / 9:30 pm

– Spain / 2:30 am on Wednesday, July 27.

– Argentina / DIRECTV.

– Brazil / ESPN, Star+, Claro and GUIGO.

– Chile / DIRECTV.

– Colombia / DIRECTV.

– Costa Rica / Sky HD.

– Ecuador / DIRECTV.

– El Salvador / Sky HD.

– Guatemala / Sky HD.

– Honduras / Sky HD.

– Mexico / Sky HD.

– Nicaragua / Sky HD.

– Panama / Sky HD.

– Peru / DIRECTV.

– Spain / RTVE and TV3.

– United States / Fox Sports 2.

– Uruguay / DIRECTV.

– Venezuela / DIRECTV.

KEEP READING:

Christian Cueva was involved in an altercation with airport security personnel prior to his trip to Arabia

Carlos Zambrano: ESPN commentator asked for the expulsion of the Peruvian for stomping on Boca Juniors vs. Students

Miguel Trauco could arrive at Besiktas after the possible departure of his side, they report from Turkey