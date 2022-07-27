Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul LIVE today (0-0) | 07/26/2022

San Luis plays long positions to cool down Cruz Azul who had several dangerous attacks.

We are still waiting for the first goal, San Luis has been the closest to scoring with two shots on goal.

Cruz Azul participates more in this second half, they already have several dangerous attacks and they defend San Luis well.

San Luis keeps pressure all the court looking for a defensive error.

The second time begins.

The teams go to rest and the scoreboard is Atlético San Luis 0-0 Cruz Azul.

1 minute of compensation is added.

San Luis with the most possession of the ball (52%) and 7 dangerous attacks.

San Luis looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Aldo Cruz of San Luis.

Very good start for San Luis who takes control of the ball and makes multiple dangerous attacks.

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.

Dangerous play by San Luis, Jhon Murillo hits him with his right foot and is saved by Sebastián Jurado.

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first dangerous move of the game.

First corner kick of the game for Atlético San Luis.

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.

The last time these two teams met was on April 24, 2022 and on that occasion Atlético San Luis won the match 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many shots on goal that we hope will be repeated today.

Today the fifth game of Apertura 2022 is played, Atlético San Luis and Cruz Azul have faced each other on several occasions. The last 4 matches have ended in two victories for Cruz Azul, a draw and another two victories for Atlético San Luis.

We are just under an hour away for the match between Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul to start at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Atlético San Luis vs. Cruz Azul, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

The game will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel and streaming Star +. If you want to watch the match live on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.

These were the eleven players who started last game:

Marcelo Barovero, Ramón Juarez, Luis Fernando León, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Javier Güemez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Dourado, Abel Hernández, Jhon Murillo and Facundo Waller.

These were the eleven players who started last game:

Sebastián Jurado, Luis Abram, Julio Domínguez, Erik Lira, Alejandro Mayorga, Juan Escobar, Ángel Romero, Carlos Rodríguez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez.

midfielder Raphael Baca (#22) he is a fundamental piece of Cruz Azul’s offense by scoring a goal last game against Tigres UANL and we may see him scoring against San Luis. Another key player for the team is the forward Uriel Antuna (#7) who is the team’s biggest assister with 2 assists in 4 games played and is a fundamental piece to generate dangerous plays for Cruz Azul. Finally, Angel Romero (#9) plays in the midfield position, the 30-year-old player scored the goal in the match against Tigres UANL, it is a great opportunity for him to become the team’s top scorer after the departure of striker Santiago Giménez and we could see him score again on Tuesday . The three players are considered key to Cruz Azul’s offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win.