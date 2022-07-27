Argentine writer Hernán Díaz is on the longlist of candidates for the 2022 Booker Prize

The new novel Hernan Diaz It was on the long list for the Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in English-language literature. The short list will be published in September. Díaz is Argentine, has lived in New York for twenty-five years and writes in English. in the distanceher first novel, was published in 2017 by Coffee House Pressan independent publisher, from Minnesota, which receives unsolicited originals every July 4th, US Independence Day.

Diaz sent in his novel, it was published, and to everyone’s surprise, it was a Pulitzer and PEN/Faulkner finalist and later won the International Saroyan Award, the Cabell Award, the Prix Page America, and the New American Voices Award. Surprise because they are very competitive prizes and it is not usual for a novel by a stranger to go so far and, as if that were not enough, the stranger is an Argentine who writes in English. In the Distance was published in 2020 in Spanish by Acantilado as In the distanceand also amazed critics in the Spanish language.

Trust (Confidence) was published in English this year, wowing critics and readers alike, and is distributed in 25 countries. It is a completely different text from the previous one but with something in common: a debate on one of the great American myths. In In the distance Díaz had subverted the conventions of the western, with a lone hero who walks through the vast territories against the current of the conquest and shows the genocide and the destruction of the landscape that it implied; a nature that, indifferent to the devastation, is a source of capital extraction. In his new novel, he does so with the myth of the American dream: he tells the story of a financial baron at the beginning of the 20th century and his wife. He questions the idea that America’s great fortunes were made “out of thin air” by “brilliant” guys.

Trust means trust, but in English it has a double financial meaning, it is also a trust, a contract that is created to protect money when it is to bequeath. The structure of the novel is bold. It begins with a novel within a novel: the story of this billionaire, how he made his fortune, and his relationship with his wife. It continues with a memory that installs a new version of that story, then that of the writer hired to write it and finally a great surprise: an intimate diary that reinstalls a new truth about the story of the baron and his wife. So the novel also questions trust (Trust) that we put into reading, which would be similar to what we put into money, a theme that until now was absent from the American literary canon.

KEEP READING:

It was written by an Argentine, it will be shot by Kate Winslet and it tells the story of a tycoon who cannot explain his fortune: what is “Trust” like?

Hernán Díaz and “A lo far”: a journey to the heart of loneliness and adventure in the United States of the 19th century