Apple TV+ “Appearances” addresses female independence and guardianship arrangements

New Apple TV+ thriller series “Appearances” brings contemporary issues like guardianship arrangements and female independence to the screen, according to the show’s stars and creator.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki” and “The Morning Show”) plays Sophie, a woman who has lost her memory after an alleged suicide attempt and is now trying to piece together the puzzle of her life.

In her vulnerable situation, Sophie is tutored by her husband, and she begins to suspect that he might be hiding things about his past and questions if he really thinks what is best for her.

Guardianships are legal custody arrangements whereby a court grants control of personal or financial affairs to a guardian. The legal instrument came to public attention last year as pop star Britney Spears fought to end the conservatorship under which she found herself for years.

“The idea of ​​a guardianship was a current issue at the time but it was almost a coincidence,” Mbatha-Raw told AFP.

“[Aunque] Sophie’s trajectory is particular to our program, the idea of ​​control and that women are independent are always contemporary themes and present in today’s world.”

The same day that Spears prevailed in court and removed her father from control of her finances, the cast of “Appearances” filmed a scene in which Sophie confronted her husband, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

“Those power dynamics between people always make room for drama,” said series creator and director Veronica West, previously known for her work on “High Fidelity” and “Ugly Betty.”

“This show really started with the central question of ‘what would you do if you woke up one day and you didn’t know your own secrets?'” he explained.

Sophie “wakes up and the only thing she knows about her life is what other people tell her,” West said.

“Even the people closest to her, like her husband and her friends, have an agenda.”

“Everyone is putting together their narratives with their own interests in mind and shaping her to be the Sophie they need her to be.”

The series tackles the drama of suffering from amnesia, following stories such as “Amnesia”, “The Path of Dreams”, “Unknown Identity” and “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”.

But according to West, its psychological twists and San Francisco setting are more inspired by film noir classics, such as the work of master suspensemaker Alfred Hitchcock.

“I would never compare it to ‘Vertigo,’ but we tried to put some little references in it,” he said.

Produced by Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s company, “Appearances” will be available on Apple TV+ on Friday.

