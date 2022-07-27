Anniversary Esto Le Pasa/Distractor: villains of cinema and television 2007-2022

follow this blog



In these fifteen springs I decided to give a space to the antagonists as characters that arouse various passions. Either from dramatic common places or with a more human construction that allows us to understand their motivations.

These lists reflect both personal tastes and recommendations from experts in various publications, in which their relevance to the plot in which they were incorporated, their interpretation and their impact coincide.

In the case of Colombia, it would be easy to mention the interpretation of Pablo Escobar by actor Andrés Parra. The problem is that he wasn’t a fictional character so I didn’t consider including him. For others, I did not find a memorable antagonistic character in these 15 years of national television.

Each of the lists presents the character, the series to which it belongs, the year of appearance and the actor or actress who plays it, all in chronological order of appearance.

15 villains in series / soap operas

Pete Campbell in Mad Men (2007-2015) played by Vincent Kartheiser. He was the one who stood up to Don Draper in the remembered series by Matthew Weiner.

Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad” (2009-2011) played by Giancarlo Esposito. For a villagonist like Walter White, he was his fiercest nemesis.

The villains of “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019): Difficult to choose between just one, because the parade of rot is extensive, but they delighted the spectators with their delusions of power that led them to commit heinous acts. From Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) or Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) they pushed their evil beyond its limits.

Esteban Donoso in “Alice’s Labyrinth” (2011) The Chilean original created by Nona Fernández kept me on the edge of my chair until its violent end.

The Governor in “The Walking Dead” (2011-2013) played by David Morrissey. I had a hard time choosing between him and Negan, but I found his narrative arc more interesting. And he killed Hershel!

Carminha in “Avenida Brasil” (2012) played by Adriana Esteves. She wanted it all and took the soap opera with her witty phrases along with her crimes.

Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal” (2013-2015) played by Mads Mikkelsen. A worthy reinterpretation of the character created by Thomas Harris and immortalized by Anthony Hopkins.

Berlin in “The Paper House” (2017-2021) Played by Pedro Alonso. An antagonist who perpetuated his charisma until after his death.

Serena Joy in “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017 -2022) played by Yvonne Strahovski. In an oppressive situation against women, this character is the antithesis of any sorority.

Villanelle in “Killing Eve” (2018-2022) played by Jodie Comer. Another case of killers with charisma.

Joe Goldberg in “You” (2018-2022) YoPlayed by Penn Badgley. In the vein of a more obsessive Tom Ripley, he is a villain who never stops getting away with it.

The Roy Family in Succession (2018-2022) played by Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Logan and his four children are hardened in continually betraying each other.

Homelander (Patriot) in The Boys (2019-2022) played by Anthony Starr. It is the relief against all the barrage of superheroes that flood the screens today.

Vecna ​​in “Stranger Things” (2022) played by Jamie Campbell Bower. A synthesis of eighties movie villains that patiently awaits their last ’round’.

The baby in “The Baby” (2022) This HBO series I recently finished rethinking motherhood in an unorthodox way.

15 movie villains

Daniel Plainview in “Bloody Oil” (2007) played by Daniel Day –Lewis. A megalomaniac thirsty for power at any cost.

Father Brendan Flynn in “The Doubt” (2008) played by Philip Seymour Hoffman. The complex moral and ethical dilemma that he embodies is summed up in a memorable acting duel with Meryl Streep.

Joker in “The Dark Knight” (2008) played by Heath Ledger. Delusional and iconic from start to finish.

Ken in “Hide in Bruges” (2008) played by Brendan Gleeson. Between assassins there are codes that will always be put to the test.

Esther in “The Orphan” (2009) played by Isabelle Furhman. His final revelation is disturbing.

Mary in “Precious” (2009) played by Mo’Nique. An abusive mother who inspires terror and pity at the same time.

Hans Landa in “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) played by Christopher Waltz. The best that Quentin Tarantino has created.

Lotso in “Toy Story 3” (2010) voice of Ned Beatty in English. The best movie in the franchise brought a lovable-looking villain and plenty of trauma.

Lord Voldemort in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” (2010-2011) played by Ralph Fiennes. The cinematographic closing of the successful saga had to present a final battle in style between its antagonistic forces.

Kevin Khatchadourian in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (2011) played by Ezra Miller. All the anecdote that surrounds it is of a terrifying rawness.

Helen Harris III in “Ladies at War” (2011) played by Rose Byrne. The eagerness of this character to compete for the attention of Annie’s best friend amuses me horribly.

Crispian Davison in “You’re Next” (2013) played by AJ Bowen. Tremendous crazy.

Amy Dunne in “Gone Girl” (2014) played by Rosamunde Pike. One of my favorite female characters of this second decade of the millennium.

Terence Fletcher in “Whiplash” (2014) Played by JK Simmons. The stress produced by the character speaks of the magnificent work carried out by his interpreter.

Thanos in the “Avengers” movie saga (2014-2019) played by Josh Brolin. The popularity the character gained is the reason he is here.

