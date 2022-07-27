An Aragonese in the Marvel Universe

“With great power comes great responsibility.” This iconic phrase was part of the Marvel Universe with the Spiderman saga since the 60s of the last century and that motto is also applicable to the Aragonese Pablo Ibanez. East 22-year-old visual effects composer has been part of the work team for the blockbuster ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’in which, among other tasks, he has been in charge of the chroma key integrations, different 3D effects and the realization of the powers of the villain (Christian Bale).

Ibáñez considers himself lucky to work in what he has been passionate about since he was young, the world of visual effects. die-hard marvel fan, remembers that as a child he devoured his comics, although he does not forget other film sagas such as Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings. “A series of this latest film is now being shot in New Zealand. I wish I could be part of it to learn from the work of Juan Antonio Bayona, one of the best current Spanish directors », he points out.

Ibanez began studying at the Salduie Vocational Training Center in Zaragoza and then moved to Madrid to simultaneously study the advanced specialization in visual effects (cinema, television and advertising) and the professional master’s degree in digital composition of visual effects. The latter, taught by Adrián Pueyo, was a stimulus for the future of Ibáñez. «I knew him personally, he is a benchmark in the industry and I followed his work more closely from an interview that talked about the Jungle Book Y Pirates of the Caribbean. I learned and nurtured myself a lot in the technical field and I was able to work better in visual effects », he explains.

«The truth is that it was crazy to combine studies with non-stop morning and night shifts. When I finished my basic studies, I entered Entropy Studiosa studio in Zaragoza, where I was able to participate in my first series and films as ‘Alta Mar’ (Netflix), ’30 Monedas’ (HBO), ‘El Asfalto’ (Prime Video) or ‘García y García’, among other productions”, says Ibáñez.

The young man from Zaragoza currently works in Ireland, in the international company SSVFX. To get there, he also had to develop himself in a self-taught way, before finishing his basic studies, since his passion is not accidental. “When I was 9 or 10 years old, I was able to record videos for class, edit with Movie Maker and create small montages. In 2010 I created my channel on YouTube. I started recording my first videos with my parents’ camera and editing small pieces to share with my friends. At that point, I focused the channel on a more personal level, with trips (recorded and edited) and the work of filmmakerwhich evolved to after effectssuch as the transition or the montage, among others”, he explains.

Its beginnings in Zaragoza

In his beginnings in the Aragonese capital, Ibáñez carried out campaigns for the Zaragoza Fire Brigade and other brands, but he soon decided to take a step forward. His arrival in Ireland opened up a world of possibilities and little by little it was nourished by other great audiovisual productions and learning from them. An evolution that is clearly seen in his work in the fourth installment of Thor, although previously the man from Zaragoza had already carved out a cache for himself in productions such as Ms. Marvel (Disney +).

“As a visual effects composer, the job encompasses many tasks, As the matchmaking, the chroma station (blues and greens), FGI, 3D, as well as cable erasing and joining the work of other 3D departments (texturing, animation, lighting) or simulation (smoke work, explosions,…) to make the composition and finish the shot as realistically as possible so that it can be projected and seen on the screen, be it on film or television». However, Ibáñez clarifies that the work “varies according to the production. There are many companies and artists behind all the final work.

After so much effort in the shadows, the young man from Zaragoza made him a huge illusion to see his name in the final credits. “It is the fulfillment of a youthful dream. I went to the cinema to see ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with my friends and at the end, when I saw the credits, I was very excited and reminded me of my childhood. I couldn’t be happier, really. I also enjoyed it with my partner, who constantly supports me and is a great pillar to continue improving as a visual effects editor and composer”, Ibáñez concludes.